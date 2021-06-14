Marc Jacobs To Host His FW ’21 Runway Show In NYC This Month

Surprise—Fashion Month is arriving early! Designer Marc Jacobs took to Instagram this morning to tease details of his upcoming runway show. And “gird your loins people” because it’s happening this month, on Monday June 28. What a major way to round out Pride Month.

The NYFW mainstay took to his personal Instagram, as well as the brand’s account, to share the news. Revealing the date for his Fall ’21 collection, the 58-year-old fashion OG simply captioned the graphic, “happiness.”

Little is known yet about the show, though Jacobs has traditionally closed the NYFW show schedule with a star-studded (on and off the runway!) event at the Park Avenue Armory. His last IRL show, in February 2020, brought together the likes of Kaia Gerber, GiGi Hadid (walking on her tip toes after her shoe’s heel broke last minute), and even Miley Cyrus making her runway debut.

From the people who are weighing in excitedly in the comments section on MJ’s Instagram (Irina Shayk, Amy Astley, Samira Nasir, Dominique Jackson, and many more), this is bound to be an epic return to the catwalk. More details as we have ’em!

