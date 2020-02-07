Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Apple Watch Outsells Entire Swiss Industry (Hypebeast)

Smartwatches are taking over, as the traditional watch industry is learning the hard way. In 2019, Apple “shipped approximately 31 million units” of its watches, outselling the entire Swiss watch industry. This includes big-name brands like TAG Heuer and Swatch.

Kim Kardashian Learned About Business From an Episode of Behind the Music (New York Times)

In 1999, the band TLC was featured in an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music. In one scene, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes explained how the band members were broke despite having sold 10 million albums. The problem, as Lopes explained, was that the band members themselves only got a small percentage of the overall profits due to bad deals. This lesson really resonated with Kim Kardashian West, who had similar experiences with her early fashion projects.

Now, after years of learning through these deals, she finally feels in-charge with her shapewear line Skims. “I credit every business venture that I’ve been in until this point, to really understand what it takes, and how involved you really have to be if you want it to be the best,” she tells the New York Times. You can watch Lopes’ album revenue breakdown below. It’s fascinating!

Why Ralph Lauren Is Skipping NYFW (Business of Fashion)

Ralph Lauren has finally addressed his absence on the NYFW schedule — he will instead hold a show in April. “Developing unique, experiential shows continues to be a primary focus for the brand to engage consumers, maintain a sense of freshness, and add an element of surprise,” the brand said in a statement.

Aerie Launches Eco-Friendly Collection

Aerie has partnered with REPREVE on a new swimwear capsule made out of more than 1 million recycled plastic bottles. The Real Good Swim collection also provides UPF50 sun protection, and is available now. Additionally, the brand is working to make 50 percent of its total swim assortment eco-friendly by this summer.

Persol Releases A.P.C. Collaboration

Today, Persol released their first collaboration in half a century, partnering with A.P.C. on a 3-piece capsule collection of sunglasses based on their famous 649 model, which was originally designed for tram drivers in Torino, Italy in 1957. To promote the collaboration, a special campaign was shot by Sam Rock at the A.P.C. headquarters in Paris featuring A.P.C founder Jean Touitou, musician Sky Ferreira, and singer Joseph Mount from the band Metronomy. The glasses retail for $370 each and are available now on Persol.com.

