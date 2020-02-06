The Selects Sneak Peek: Heohwan Simulation and KYE

The Selects is bringing the best of Korean fashion to NYFW with a presentation on February 10. This year, the group is showing the work of 12 designers across 10 brands. In the days leading up to the show The Daily is catching up with some of these unique talents to learn more about them!

1. Hwan Heo, Heohwan Simulation

@heohwansimulation

Hometown: Seoul

Years in fashion: 20

Zodiac sign: Gemini

First fashion job: Assistant designer

Ultimate style icon: Patti Smith

Fave Korean food: Makagooksu

Definition of good style: Something new

Ideal campaign star: Kristen Stewart

Fave movie: Francois Ozon’s films

Travel recommendation for Korea: Deoksu Palace

Fave book: The Empire of Fashion by Gilles Lipovetsky

Style motto: Have attitude

Three words to describe Heohwan Simulation: Multiple forms, unexpected lines, futuristic concepts

Fall 2020 inspo: 1970s Italy

Available at: Boutiques in Hong Kong and Japan

2. Kathleen Kye, KYE

@kkye @kye_official

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Years in fashion: 10

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Educational background: MA from Central Saint Martins in London

Pets: A pug named Fhi

Hobby: Jigsaw puzzles

Fave movie: Parasite

Hero designer: Alexander McQueen

Dream vacation: Relaxing at home

Favorite Korean food: Tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes)

Shopping recommendation for Korea: Boy+

Ideal campaign star: Digitally-made models

Three words to describe KYE: Bold, statement, different

Fall 2020 inspo: My state of mind, the story of living inside oneself

Available at: Urban Outfitters and Moda Operandi

