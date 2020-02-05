The Selects Sneak Peak: Bmuet(te), Leyii, and Wnderkammer

The Selects is bringing the best of Korean fashion to NYFW with a presentation on February 10. This year, the group is showing the work of 12 designers across 10 brands. In the days leading up to the show The Daily is catching up with some of these unique talents to learn more about them!
1. Jina Um and Byungmun Seo, Bmuet(te)
@bmuette
Hometown: Seoul
Years in fashion: 10
Zodiac sign: Aries
First job in fashion: Junior menswear designer
Style icon: David Bowie
Fave book: The Last Leaf
Fave movie: The Lives of Others
Pets: A puppy named Gerber
Hobby: Watching movies
The future of fashion: Diversity and communication
Hero designer: Martin Margiela
Biggest strength: Patience
Three words to describe Bmuet(te): Weird but Beautiful
Fall 2020 inpso: A beautiful stranger, a lack of familiarity
Available at: Boutiques in Hong Kong, Japan, USA, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and online
2. Seunghee Lee, Leyii
@leyii_leyii @leyii_official
Hometown: Seoul
Years in fashion: 13
Zodiac sign: Aries
First job in fashion: Designer
Style icon: Every woman
Definition of good style: Be timeless and keep identity
Pairs of shoes in the closet: Too many to count
Hobby: Pilates
Travel recommendation: Garosu-gil in Seoul and Gangneung
Fave Korean food: Bibimbap
Hero designer: Jil sander
Dream holiday: Daydreaming in exotic places
Three words to describe Leyii: Spiritual, contemporary, feminine
Fall 2020 inpso: Yuj, the language of yoga meaning ‘connected’
Available at: Boutiques in South Korea
3. Hye Young Shin, Wnderkammer
@wnder_k_shin @wnderkammer_official
Hometown: Busan
Years in fashion: 10
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
First job in fashion: Illustrator
Pairs of shoes in the closet: 30-40
Ideal campaign star: Pina Bausch
Fave book: Le Gout du Chlore by Bastien Vives
Pets: Three cats—Bongji, Bongtoo, and Waffle
Hobby: Free Diving
Fave Korean food: Bindae-tteok (Korean mung bean pancakes)
Hero designer: Florence Knoll
Biggest strength? Sensitivity
Three words to describe: Natural, minimal, soft
Fall 2020 inspo: A Malta vacation
Available at: Boutiques in USA, Canada, France, South Korea, and China
