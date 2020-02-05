The Selects Sneak Peak: Bmuet(te), Leyii, and Wnderkammer

The Selects is bringing the best of Korean fashion to NYFW with a presentation on February 10. This year, the group is showing the work of 12 designers across 10 brands. In the days leading up to the show The Daily is catching up with some of these unique talents to learn more about them!

1. Jina Um and Byungmun Seo, Bmuet(te)

@bmuette

Hometown: Seoul

Years in fashion: 10

Zodiac sign: Aries

First job in fashion: Junior menswear designer

Style icon: David Bowie

Fave book: The Last Leaf

Fave movie: The Lives of Others

Pets: A puppy named Gerber

Hobby: Watching movies

The future of fashion: Diversity and communication

Hero designer: Martin Margiela

Biggest strength: Patience

Three words to describe Bmuet(te): Weird but Beautiful

Fall 2020 inpso: A beautiful stranger, a lack of familiarity

Available at: Boutiques in Hong Kong, Japan, USA, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and online

2. Seunghee Lee, Leyii

@leyii_leyii @leyii_official

Hometown: Seoul

Years in fashion: 13

Zodiac sign: Aries

First job in fashion: Designer

Style icon: Every woman

Definition of good style: Be timeless and keep identity

Pairs of shoes in the closet: Too many to count

Hobby: Pilates

Travel recommendation: Garosu-gil in Seoul and Gangneung

Fave Korean food: Bibimbap

Hero designer: Jil sander

Dream holiday: Daydreaming in exotic places

Three words to describe Leyii: Spiritual, contemporary, feminine

Fall 2020 inpso: Yuj, the language of yoga meaning ‘connected’

Available at: Boutiques in South Korea

3. Hye Young Shin, Wnderkammer

@wnder_k_shin @wnderkammer_official

Hometown: Busan

Years in fashion: 10

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

First job in fashion: Illustrator

Pairs of shoes in the closet: 30-40

Ideal campaign star: Pina Bausch

Fave book: Le Gout du Chlore by Bastien Vives

Pets: Three cats—Bongji, Bongtoo, and Waffle

Hobby: Free Diving

Fave Korean food: Bindae-tteok (Korean mung bean pancakes)

Hero designer: Florence Knoll

Biggest strength? Sensitivity

Three words to describe: Natural, minimal, soft

Fall 2020 inspo: A Malta vacation

Available at: Boutiques in USA, Canada, France, South Korea, and China

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.