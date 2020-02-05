ITA Preview: Three Italian Fashion Brands Showing at Sole Commerce

The Italian Trade Authority (ITA) is bringing the buzziest Italian fashion brands to Coterie in New York. Here’s the scoop on three brands that will be showing at the trade show this season.

1. Donna Carolina

The brand was founded by the Terrin family in Venice in 1957. Known for its craftsmanship, the shoes require over 100 steps in production to make. Today, Donna Carolina can be found in 15 countries around the world.

2. NIS

NIS is a family-owned brand founded in 1986. Known for its focus on innovation, the company produces shoes for all weather conditions — but with a strong fashion streak.

3. Pas de Rouge

Utilizing traditional Italian techniques, Pas de Rouge has been blending an authentic manufacturing process with fresh, contemporary designs for more than 30 years.

A post shared by Pas de Rouge (@pas_de_rouge) on Jan 27, 2020 at 10:07am PST

