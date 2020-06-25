The Eiffel Towers Reopens with New Rules

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors today in Paris after its longest ever shutdown. Like most things moving forward, new rules are in effect. The elevators typically used to bring visitors to the top will be closed. Now you’ll have to climb the 674-step staircase, which takes between 30-45 minutes. Visitors will also no longer be able to climb higher than the second floor of the tower. The elevator is expected to become available on July 1st with a limited amount of passengers onboard. The tower has also added over 1,300 social distancing markings so people keep their distance. (How could they forget with over 1,300 markings?!) All visitors over 11 years old will be required to wear masks at the tower.

Americans looking to visit the Eiffel Tower this summer will likely have to put those plans on hold. The European Union is finalizing a list of countries that will be allowed to enter Europe as of July 1st and it’s expected that the U.S. will not be one of them due to the spread of COVID-19.

Seven million people typically visit the Eiffel Tower every year.

