If you were in any doubt that the party scene in NYC is bigger, bolder, and better than ever before—feast your eyes on pics from Friday night’s drag bingo celebration at Flower Shop. The raucous event brought together a major guest list to celebrate Pride, hosted by Unemployed Magazine, in partnership with Frame, Boy Smells, and Ripple. Here’s what went down!

The night was non-stop entertainment, from drag bingo led by Chiquitita and friends, a DJ set by Silvia Prada, and special performances by Cover Gworls and God Complex. Goodie bags were designed by downtown fixture and artist Amit—and the night also shone a light on the limited-edition Unemployed x Frame capsule collection which is comprised of a long-sleeve t-shirt and bucket hat, with 100% of proceeds donated to the LGBTQIA+ non-profit GLITS.

Those in attendance included Olivia Wilde, Eiza Gonzales, Jason Wu, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Jordan Barrett, Jeremy O’Harris, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Cecile Winckler, Sophie Tabet, Erik Torstensson, Flynn McGarry, Zoe Lister-Jones, Tina Leung, Gray Sorrenti, and more party lovers. Click through for the best bits of the night! FOMO? Us?! Never…..

