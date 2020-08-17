The Hunt Relaunches with Redesigned Platform

The Hunt is back! The second hand social marketplace that allows users to discover, buy and sell curated fashion from the world’s most influential has found new investors and owners and is set for a relaunch. The platform allows users to ‘hunt’ for pre-owned items from the closets of celebrities, models and influencers.

The new integration allows customers to shop and discover products based on curated fashion trends and unique, worthy pieces worn on red carpet events, music videos, TV shows, film and more. The new integration allows customers to shop and discover products based on curated fashion trends and unique, worthy pieces worn on red carpet events, music videos, tv shows, film and more. The Hunt also introduces a VIP component, where users can purchase directly from influencer & celebrity closets in a more curated format, offering special onboarding services to the talent sellers. Names like Martha Hunt, Devon Windsor, and Terrence Jenkins have already come on board.

The Hunt also announces new investments from Fanatics Founder Michael Rubin (CEO of Kynetic, Chairman of Fanatics and Rue Lala), Rocco Basilico (CEO of Oliver Peoples, Rayban and Luxotica Eyewear) and partners Andrew Resnick (Tech Entrepreneur), Natalia Diaz (Founder of Small Wonder Digital Agency & Tech Entrepreneur) and Nick Rose (Blockchain Investor and Environmentalist).

“Through technology we’re constantly on the hunt for the latest fashion trends,” Natalia Diaz, Co-Founder The Hunt explains. “Whether it’s through social platforms, blogs, tv shows, music videos or films, we created a hub that centralizes our searches in one platform allowing anyone to buy, sell and find trends that are worn by the world’s leading fashion and brand curators.”

The platform can be visited on the web at www.thehunt.com and users can sign up via the pop up window or via Facebook.

“Resale is the most sustainable fashion, now more than ever people are wearing clothes only one time and then just sits in their closet,” Andrew Resnick, co-Founder, The Hunt explains. Ironically, the nicer the piece the less it is worn. We believe that the Hunt gives the aspirational consumer a chance to own a piece of something they consider cool and of quality. Our customers have an emotional connection with influencers and celebrities and we aim to be an extension of it while helping preserve the environment.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.