Industry tastemaker and P.E Nation founder Pip Edwards has been living and breathing the chic athleisure life 24/7 long before it was the norm (read: 1,000 years ago, before the word ‘pandemic’ entered our collective lexicon.) Always one to have her eye on the next trend in performance gear and loungewear, the Aussie activewear queen just launched UNI-form, P.E Nation’s first-ever specifically designed unisex collection to cater for increasing demand.

Tell us how about the new unisex collection, what was the impetus behind it?

Claire and I knew for quite some time that men were buying the women’s sweats and hoodies. It made sense to finally dedicate a portion of the business to a unisex category where the fits were designed to cater for men, but are to be worn by all, at a time where inclusivity and supporting the community is key. It’s so awesome to now offer product to suit men and women of varying ages. We welcome teens, we welcome men, we welcome all who want to be comfortable yet fashionable, and who support sustainable pursuits, to be a part of our PE community. It really is for everyone.

What’s your favorite piece?

I’m obsessed with all the hoodies. I love extremely oversized structured fits, so having a menswear fit for our hoodies suits me perfectly! And the colors are so great for right now; a beautiful punchy purple to a winter khaki green, and the base colors of black and grey marl. Easy to wear, every day.

WFH has changed how we all dress, do you think unisex athleisure offerings will become more popular?

The global pandemic has now amplified the global need and want for comfort and quality in this category. Our lifestyles have shifted significantly and our UNI-form leisurewear speaks to that exactly. Athleisure has always been our game, we have always offered sweats, tracksuits, and hoodies since the launch of our first collection. It’s now the new ‘uniform’ that the globe is accustomed to.

What’s one garment you always ‘steal from the boys’?

Oversized sweats, tracksuits and hoodies!

What has been your own WFH uniform this year? Have you gravitated towards anything you wouldn’t usually?

I’ve literally been living in activewear or tracksuits for comfort, ease, and functionality. But for me, that’s nothing new! I was always wearing activewear everyday previously—mainly Monday to Friday—but on weekends I would wear more denim. Now it’s comfort over everything and activewear and tracksuits are the uniform norm for the globe. I’m pretty happy about it not affecting my usual tomboy athleisure style.

What else kept you sane this year?

My Pilates workouts two to three times a week, soft sand Bondi Beach runs, and laps of the Bondi Beach promenade. The Bondi to Bronte coastal walk is also what I love to do to release and clear the mind and feel the enormity of the landscape. I love to horizon gaze at sunrise or early morning; to have a moment to create peace, understand that the world is bigger than you, and to connect to my limitless potential. Being on the coast can remind you that you are boundless with your vision and reminding yourself of this and your place in the world is so important.

What about other athleisure trends? Is there anything you think might become the next big thing?

Bright color and tie dye matching sweats are huge and I actually see this trend continuing and morphing. Personally, I’ll be getting into tonal sweats of earthy color tones as we hit the New Year. But for now, it’s all about the fun!

Do you think Instagram has made WFH athleisure/dressed up athleisure more popular?

I think Instagram has showcased and proved that the whole world is doing it, and it’s a global lifestyle shift. Even the most fancy of people are getting right into it. It’s created a level playing field for style which is awesome, and is bringing fashion back down to reality!

