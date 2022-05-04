Inside Paul Labrecque’s Hyper-Customized Facials

Sure, there’s no shortage of places to get a facial in New York City—but the team at Paul Labrecque are upping the game with their hyper-customized facials. We were recently treated to some skin love from one of their superstar estheticians, Rachel Bryant, who tells us what makes their facials so unique and the benefits of a clean and hydrated face. Plus! What products should you really be using?

How did you land at Paul Labrecque?

I was very lucky to have the opportunity to be trained by Joanna Czech herself, who coincidentally started her New York City career at Paul Labrecque. I was working as her apprentice in Dallas before ultimately moving to New York. After the height of COVID, I found Paul and Brian Cantor, who welcomed me into their team at Paul Labrecque at the CORE: club.

What do you love about your job?

I love when clients come back and we see and experience their skin improvements together. Going through bad skin periods is very difficult and when I can help someone feel more confident, that’s what makes me happy.

What products do you typically work with for a custom facial?

I primarily work with Biologique Recherche and Environ products. They’re lines I can really trust to give clients the results they need and want, both when they’re seeing me and for using at-home.

What kind of results should you expect?

Every facial with me and at Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa is hyper-customized to address what the client’s concerns and needs are, but you can always expect to leave clean and hydrated, with a calm, unified complexion. I don’t use any heat in my facials so that clients aren’t left with any excess redness, even with extractions or heavy massaging involved.

How often do you recommend getting facials?

Our skin’s life cycle is 23-30 days on average, so ideally getting a facial somewhere in that time frame is going to give you the best results on a consistent basis.

What are the benefits of getting facials?

A lot of people lack routine with their skin. Creating a relationship with an esthetician and working with a good one will keep you accountable. That’s what’s going to make sure your skin is at its best. Having a standing monthly facial is going to help with keeping your comedones clean, overall unification of tone, and tightening by stimulating elastin and collagen production. This will provide so many other benefits, depending on what we are trying to correct, prevent, aid, etc.

What are your favorite kinds of facials to do?

The Sapphire 3 Oxylight Ultimate Facial utilizing the Sapphire 3 Oxylight machine that gives the client the best results in a single session—from LED light therapy, diamond microdermabrasion, oxygen infusion, lifting and sculpting microcurrent, and more. There are no limitations to this ultimate bespoke facial that incorporates six state-of-the-art skincare technologies!

How can people find you?

You can find me at the Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa at the CORE: club Wednesdays through Sunday (every other Sunday), and you can always follow updates on our Instagram @paullabrecquesalon or on my personal Instagram @skinbyrachelnyc. You can also book a Virtual or a Live In-Spa Skincare Consultation, and shop all of my favorite and most recommended skincare products at www.paullabrecque.com/.

What products do you recommend these days for incredible skin?

My top picks right now are Vitamin C, Biologique Recherche’s Lotion P50 Toners, Biologique Recherche’s Masque Vivant, and Biologique Recherche’s Serum Colostrum VG. If you are like me and struggle with dryness and dull-looking skin, the Serum Colostrum VG is essential for nursing it, while a Vitamin C will help protect your skin from free-radicals.

