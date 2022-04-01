Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro Launch Swimwear Line

It’s almost swimsuit season and Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro are entering the game with their new line, June Joy. The duo, who you might remember from Relatively Nat & Liv on E! and are filled with good energy, tell The Daily about their new venture, how it got its name, and the lessons they’ve learned from their pal Kim Kardashian.

How do you guys know each other?

Natalie: We’re actually cousins. Our moms are sisters, so we’ve known each other our whole lives.

Fun! Where did you grow up?

Olivia: We grew up in Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, so we are Canadians. Wohoo!

How did you both end up in Los Angeles?

Natalie: I was dating a guy at the time who played on The Chargers. His teammate had a girlfriend who was a model here in LA, who is also Canadian. Her agency approached her about doing a TV show where the premise was to do with dating athletes. Then they said to her, ‘Do you know anyone else that dates an athlete?’ She said my name and they asked would I want to be on the show. And I said I’m not going to do it without Olivia!

How did you then start a swimwear line?

Olivia: We have a clothing brand and wanted to go into swimwear. We find it hard to have pieces that fit you right, or you know, make sure the top matches the bottom. All those things. We thought, ‘Let’s just extend and make our brand June Joy Swim.’

Are June and Joy your mothers’ names?

Olivia: The June Joy brand name comes from our middle names. We’re Natalie June and Olivia Joy. We just love the sound of them paired together. We just felt like everyone feels joy in June, right? So, we thought it was clever and kept it personal to us.

Tell me what the collection looks like.

Natalie: We are really excited about it. It’s all earth tones and some animal prints. There are greens from nature, orange from fire, and it’s all kind of based off feminine energy. I don’t know if you ever read the book, “The Art of Seduction?” We named all of our pieces after the different seduction types. There’s The Rake, The Charmer, The Ideal Lover, The Coquette.

Olivia: It’s about empowering women, good energy, and [being] sensual.

Natalie: We also paid attention to what feels good on your skin. We feel like when things often are comfortable, they aren’t that sexy. We both kind of have medium to larger breasts and we really wanted to pay attention to support. So, we found some unique styles that are still quite sexy, but also very supportive and comfortable. That actually resonates as being sexy for us, because we are tomboys at heart! We always prefer to be comfortable above anything else.

Olivia: We also wanted to pay attention to the customer and cost. You can interchange pretty much all the suits between colors if you want. We wanted good energy for the first drop.

How long has this been in the works for?

Olivia: Because it was our first crack at swimwear, we wanted to take our time. We kind of started it during COVID. Shipments would take longer, and factories getting back to you was a bit harder. It was a little bit of a grind and a learning experience the first go.

Natalie: We then had all our friends try them on for sizing. We wanted to make sure the same top looked the same on everybody no matter what size you were, which was very tricky.

Where are your favorite places to wear bathing suits?

Olivia: I think nothing beats an actual beach.

Natalie: We are suckers for Malibu! We shot some of our campaign in Bali and the other part in Malibu.

How can people find the suits?

Natalie: We are mainly promoting them on our socials. And they can go to junejoyswim.com

Do you have any celeb fans?

Olivia: We have a few! JoJo, the singer. We love her, she’s so beautiful. She has worn a couple of suits.

Natalie: We haven’t even sent out PR packages yet because we are still in the beginning.

I know you two are close with Kim Kardashian. Has she ever given you any business advice?

Natalie: I feel like we are always asking her things, and she’s like this fountain of information. The main source of knowledge that came from her is just [from] watching her. It’s the most fascinating thing to watch. I’ve never seen one person achieve so many things in a day and do it so gracefully. It’s fascinating.

Olivia: Just watching her is the advice honestly. When we do ask her anything she’s so sweet and gives us her best advice every time.

Do you guys have any plans to do more TV?

Olivia: Yes! It’s in the works.

Natalie: We can’t say too much but we are coming back!

