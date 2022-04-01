Stylist Mimi Cuttrell and Livby Get Into Festival Mode

Festival season is officially here! Livby, the live streaming fashion and beauty app, hosted a curated style lounge this past weekend in Beverly Hill to kick things off. The day was hosted by stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who is known for her work with Gigi Hadid.

The event brought out Jamie Chung, Jessica Belkin, Madison Pettis, Marta Pozzan, Chaley Rose, Asia Monet Ray, Caylee Cowan,models Delilah Belle, Ava Dash, Michelle Wozniak, Adison Justis, Joy Corrigan, and more for a DJ set by Caroline D’Amore. The ladies guests were treated to beauty services, wellness activations, and fashion styling sessions with Cuttrell.

The styling sessions included Aureum, Cult Naked, Dolce Vita, E.B. Denim, For Love and Lemons, Heart of Sun, Jaded London, Lack of Color, Lu Goldie, Montce, Réalisation Par, and Revice denim.

The beauty and wellness activations included TYS Beauty (brows, nails, and tooth gems), Pause Studio (IV drips, wellness shots, and lymphatic drainage), Vital Red Light (red light therapy sessions), and Jessica Stone (tarot card readings), plus samplings from Benefit, Elaluz, Hum, Inked by Dani, Trademark Beauty, Artha and Versed.

Decada, Sunny Vodka, El Cristiano Tequila, Hampton Water, Poppi, PATH Water, Caliwater, Sugar Taco, Craigs Vegan and a personal sushi chef were also on hand for food and drinks.

LosAngeles-based Livby Inc. is pioneering the next generation of e-commerce technology in the US fashion market, livestream video sales. Livestream e-commerce will revolutionize online shopping in the U.S. over the next decade, much as it already has in Asia. Livby’s concept targets users looking for a fresh approach to shopping, introducing technology that allows its users to buy in a platform integrated with their favorite influencers and fashion notables.

Livby allows influencers to directly monetize their followings, and provides brands a novel channel to engage with targeted demographics of customers through influencers, social media personalities trusted by the customer. Livby’s livestream e-commerce platform represents the convergence of online sales, entertainment, and social media.

Leading strategy for the executive team is Madison Nagle, a recent Harvard graduate and model. She recently launched a global sustainability campaign for Revolve, “Revolve For The World,” and spearheaded the development of a sustainability marketing project with Guess and Harvard University.

