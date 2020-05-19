7 Fun Subscription Boxes To Have Delivered To Your Doorstep

You’ve got mail! Here’s a list of 7 subscription boxes to consider!

1. Boxy Charm, Price: $25 (monthly)

This is a good one if beauty is your thing, Boxy Charm subscription offers five full size products from beauty brands. You can choose from their monthly, 3, 6 or 12 month subscription options.

2. Love Goodly, Price: $55.95

This one is an eco-friendly, cruelty free, vegan option, the Love Goodly box includes 4 or 5 mostly full size beauty, skincare, and wellness products.

3. Wine Society, Price: $39.20

This box is sure to make all the wine lovers happy. You can choose from their well balanced blends of red, white or rosé or all three.

4. Shaker and Spoon, Price: $50 (per month)

A monthly cocktail subscription box that delivers the craft cocktail experience to your home. The box includes recipes and techniques for mixing drinks.

5. SnackNation, Price: $34.95 (monthly plan)

They have just about every kind of snack imaginable.

6. Blue Bottle Coffee, Price: $8-$9.50

For the coffee lovers, blue bottle has different types of coffee assortments. You can pick and customize your subscription plan as per your taste.

7. The Bouqs Company, Price: Starting at $36

Because flowers makes everything better, treat yourself to a monthly delivery of fresh flowers with Bouqs Co’s customized plans.