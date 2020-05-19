7 Fun Subscription Boxes To Have Delivered To Your Doorstep

You’ve got mail! Here’s a list of 7 subscription boxes to consider!
1. Boxy Charm, Price: $25 (monthly)
This is a good one if beauty is your thing, Boxy Charm subscription offers five full size products from beauty brands. You can choose from their monthly, 3, 6 or 12 month subscription options.
2. Love Goodly, Price: $55.95
This one is an eco-friendly, cruelty free, vegan option, the Love Goodly box includes 4 or 5 mostly full size beauty, skincare, and wellness products.
Thrilled to be almost sold out of this amazing box valued at $106!! Today we switched to selling our make-up heavy June/ July box on our homepage. If you want to score one more of these April/ May get it in our shop before supplies go! @baiserbeauty @truemoringa @myteadrop @labloombeauty all #vegan #nontoxic #crueltyfree #subscriptionbox #veganbeauty #veganbox #crueltyfreebeauty #crueltyfreebox
3. Wine Society, Price: $39.20
This box is sure to make all the wine lovers happy. You can choose from their well balanced blends of red, white or rosé or all three.
Try our variety of blends, each beautifully balanced between dry and sweet. Each blend is perfectly paired for laid back brunches, long laughs, and evening sunsets. 🍷 _____________________________________________________________ #winesociety #winesocietylife #californiawine #premiumwine #wine #winegirl #winelover #winegift #womenwholovewine #winenight #winetasting #winery #winetime #winelovers #vino #instawine #winetime #winestagram #napa #supportwomeninbusiness #supportsmallbusiness #supportwomenownedbusinesses
4. Shaker and Spoon, Price: $50 (per month)
A monthly cocktail subscription box that delivers the craft cocktail experience to your home. The box includes recipes and techniques for mixing drinks.
5. SnackNation, Price: $34.95 (monthly plan)
They have just about every kind of snack imaginable.
Quick tip ✨ Create a designated working space in your home. It helps to boost productivity by creating a separation between work & home. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Snap a picture of your work-from-home space and tag @snacknationofficial to be featured! Bonus points if you include your SnackNation box!
6. Blue Bottle Coffee, Price: $8-$9.50
For the coffee lovers, blue bottle has different types of coffee assortments. You can pick and customize your subscription plan as per your taste.
7. The Bouqs Company, Price: Starting at $36
Because flowers makes everything better, treat yourself to a monthly delivery of fresh flowers with Bouqs Co’s customized plans.
Ahhh, the sweet smell of ‘Serene’ is good for the soul. 💕 #linkinbio to treat yourself to our Farmer’s Market subscription. 💐 (📸: @laura.does) … . . . . #regram #rg #repost #bouqlove #thebouqsco #bouquet #bouquets #flowers #flower #instaflower #instaflowers #flowersofinstagram #flowerstagram #springflowers #flower_daily #flowerpower #flowershop #flowerstyle #flowerdelivery #flowersubscription #subscription #subscriptions #subscriptionbox #treatyoself #selfcare #gifting #giftguide #roses #lilies