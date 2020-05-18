Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert Lands Major New Gig

Swarovski has hired Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert as their new company-wide creative director. “I have already been committed to the creative direction of Swarovski’s B2B division since 2016 and was focusing on the areas of ingredient branding, design, and content curation then,” Battaglia Engelbert told Vogue today. “My new role is a natural evolution and now covers all creative aspects of Swarovski as a whole.” She continued: “As part of a new overall vision and growth strategy of the company, I have already started crafting a new creative vision for Swarovski. We are set to enter a new era and will reveal more in the collection for spring/summer 2021. I am proud to be part of shaping the future of Swarovski together with so many brilliant minds.”

Swarovski family members, Robert Buchbauer, Nadja Swarovski, and Mathias Margreiterg are joining the executive board. Buchbauer, the great-great-grandson of Swarovski founder Daniel Swarovsk was named CEO in April. Nadja Swarovski, the longtime face of the brand, had her responsibilities reduced last month.

Battaglia Engelbert, who has 1 million plus followers on Instagram, is a well-liked and popular face in the fashion community. She worked alongside Anna Dello Russo as fashion editor at L’Uomo Vogue and has served as senior fashion editor at Vogue Japan and contributing editor at W. She has also styled for Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabanna, and Michael Kors.

