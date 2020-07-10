Chic Report

9 Hydrating Face Mists to Stay Cool This Summer

by Nandini Vaid
Skin hydration is of utmost importance when it comes to looking after your skin. With the outside temperatures outside rising – our skin needs all the extra love it can get. Calm and refresh your skin with some soothing and cooling face mists, here are some options to consider.

1. Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, Price: $68

2. Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist, Price: $95

3. Chantecaille Pure Rose Water (travel size), Price: $32

4. Caudalie Beauty Elixir, Price: $49

5. La Mer The Mist, Price: $80

6. Glossier Soothing Face Mist, Price: $15

7. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence (Pitera™ Essence), Price: $99

8. Lancôme Rose Milk Mist, Price: $29

9ReVive Vitalite Energizing Hydration Mist, Price: $125

ReVive

