Join Team Marcus: Aid Marcus Teo’s Recovery

Recently, Marcus Teo, a beloved member of the New York fashion community, suffered a stroke and now needs your support. His dear friend Peter Som posted a GoFundMe fundraiser seeking funds to support Teo as he recovers with a $90,000 goal.

The GoFund Me page writes-

Please help support our dear friend Marcus Teo. He recently suffered a massive stroke and it will be a long road to recovery. He is a light and a joy to us all and needs our help for expenses and bills piling up. Please contribute–and share this– and be a part of Team Marcus. All proceeds will benefit and go to Marcus’ recovery.

Anyone looking to contribute can visit his GoFundMe page HERE. Sending our best wishes to Marcus for a speedy recovery!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.