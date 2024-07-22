News

Join Team Marcus: Aid Marcus Teo’s Recovery

by Eddie Roche
Marcus Teo

Recently, Marcus Teo, a beloved member of the New York fashion community, suffered a stroke and now needs your support. His dear friend Peter Som posted a GoFundMe fundraiser seeking funds to support Teo as he recovers with a $90,000 goal.

The GoFund Me page writes-

Please help support our dear friend Marcus Teo. He recently suffered a massive stroke and it will be a long road to recovery. He is a light and a joy to us all and needs our help for expenses and bills piling up. Please contribute–and share this– and be a part of Team Marcus. All proceeds will benefit and go to Marcus’ recovery.

Anyone looking to contribute can visit his GoFundMe page HERE. Sending our best wishes to Marcus for a speedy recovery!

Peter Som and Marcus Teo

Avatar

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

