Jet, Set, Go with One-Touch using Suman Desai and Sami Belbase’s FlyBLACK App this New Year

Imagine a reality where you could book a seat on a private jet from New York to Miami at an instant, for just $2000. Sami Belbase, CEO and Suman Desai, President of FlyBLACK make it possible with the launch of their new app. Their company is comparable to Uber, in the industry of private aviation. It enables an affordable alternative with the highest safety, security, and hospitality services in private aviation. Whether it is for their trusted 24-hour customer service and response team, their on-demand brokers, or their air to ground experience providers, users are always in the best hands when flying. This provides sanctity for travelers especially during time sensitive situations. To fly common one-way routes, such as New York-Miami or Los Angeles-Las Vegas users can book an empty leg using their JetDeals feature. Alternatively, they provide regular flights as frequent as three times per week, along these common routes. New York-Miami will inaugurate the start of the JetShuttles feature in February. Being able to view deals, shuttles, and instant seats all in one place creates a marketplace for all types of users. This proprietary technology is being developed even further to include vendors on one platform.

What’s more, is that FlyBlack’s app uses proprietary technology to license to operators and brokers. With the integration of existing API’s as well as native API’s, this will be possible on FlyBlack’s new app. Joining this democratized travel experience requires a membership through which you will be met with one of the most experienced and hospitable customer service teams with staff able to cater to all cultural, personal and professional sensitivities. This membership can be completed directly through web or mobile.

In this digital age, where adapting to optimize for the most efficient, and user-friendly experience is the standard, FlyBlack’s app propels forward with the future of aviation at your fingertips. Ge ready to jet, set, go at www.flyblack.com

Opinions expressed by Daily Front Row contributors are their own.

The content featured in this article is brand produced.