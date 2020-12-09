Bottega Veneta And Omakase: Holiday Gift Guide With Serena Goh

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: influencer and digital strategist Serena Goh shares her top picks for her nearest and dearest.

Best gift you’re giving this year?

Donations to a handful of charities near and dear. I’m also currently planning a gifting initiative where we’ll be wrapping gifts and sending them to a non-profit organization.

Best gift you’re receiving this year?

Not sure anyone is getting me anything, so just being surrounded by friends would be nice!

Best gift in fashion?

If it’s for me, then I would say… a pair of Bottega Veneta Lean boots in shade wax.

Best gift in beauty?

Makeup junkies need PAT McGRATH LABS palettes, and those more keen on skincare should venture into microcurrent facial tools. I love NuFace and Fore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Goh (@theserenagoh)

Best gift in home?

Crystal coupe Champagne glasses! Or, if we want to venture into food, you can get at-home Omakase now from places like Tenh Omakase and wagyu delivery from The Wagyu Shop.

