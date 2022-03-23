Editor’s Pick: Yes Way Rosé’s New Blueberry + Lavender Spritz

What: Say hello to your new favorite sip of the season: NYC-based Yes Way Rosé’s latest launch, a crisp Blueberry + Lavender spritz. Unveiled today, the bev is inspired by lavender fields of Provence while the blueberries add a sweetness to the aromatic and herbaceous blend.

Who: What’s better than vino? Sharing it with ton ami, mais oui! Yes Way Rosé was started by BFFs Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir in 2013, with a mission to make life’s moments even better over a high quality rosé brand that has a sense of humor about itself.

Why: It’s a canned seltzer world—and we’re just living in it. Seriously though: what did we do before delicious, convenient, and easily transportable mixed drinks changed the game. Whether it’s a beach day, pre-gaming, or to add a summery splash to a cocktail you’re making at home, this low-calorie, low-alcohol, and low-sugar offering with all-natural flavor extracts can do the most. This latest launch joins the family, with two spritz releases—Pink Lemonade and Peach + Ginger—already abounding in popularity since 2020.

Where: select retailers nationwide and yeswayrose.com

How much: $12.99 for four 250 ml cans (5% alc/vol, 5 grams of sugar per can, 93 calories per can)