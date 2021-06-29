Inside Our Chic Garden Luncheon With ETRO At The Reform Club

There are al fresco luncheons, and then there are Daily al fresco luncheons: where chic style is undoubtedly served in abundance. This past weekend, The Daily came together in the Hamptons with Milan-based luxury label ETRO for a garden gathering like no other.

The intimate celebration was hosted in the lush grounds of Amagansett’s The Reform Club, where the tables were set with fresh cut flowers, placemats and napkins in ETRO’s signature paisley print, and calligraphy place cards custom created by Scribe New York. Upon arrival at the upscale 21 House, guests were served a welcome pour of Whispering Angel in weighty Baccarat crystal glasses. Outside in the garden bar, crisp The Calling Chardonnay and Josh Cellars Prosecco were served as conversation flowed, while some opted for non-alcoholic Swoon lemonade in various flavors. Chilled canned bellinis from Miami Cocktail Co. also quenched people’s thirst and got the party started.

After no shortage of photo ops in The Reform Club’s hammocks and green surroundings to showcase their Spring Summer ETRO finery while sipping on clean and refreshing boozy seltzers from Volley, attendees explored an edit of the brand’s latest must-haves while meeting ETRO North America CEO, Marco Felci.

Among those in attendance were East End tastemakers such as Nina Agdal, Bridget Bahl, Casey Fremont, Blair Voltz Clark, Tinamarie Clark, Dria Murphy, Charlotte Bickley, Coco Bassey and her adorable puppy Willie, Kit Keenan, Joey Wolffer, Marina Albright, Sam Angelo and Peter Ostrega, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Chase Lerner, and Sarah Wetenhall.

For the ultimate foodie treat, they dined on a curated lunch menu by culinary concierge Maison Benjamin, inspired by the heritage and identity of the label: Italian riviera-style cantaloupe melon and heirloom tomato carpaccio with Genovese pesto, extra virgin olive oil and asparagus risotto with truffled raddichio and flaky salon, and Artigiana del gelato lemon and basil sorbet with Portofino limonello curd for dessert. All enjoyed over clinking glasses of Whispering Angel rosé, of course. Deliziosa!

After the delectable feast, guests enjoyed the mid-afternoon sunshine over some post-lunch Casamigos margaritas. As if the day could get any sweeter for those in attendance, they were gifted an ETRO travel tote in the brand’s quintessential and colorful paisley patterns. Ready for vacanza!

