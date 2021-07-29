Editor’s Pick: Max Mara Sunglasses

What: My body might be in New York, but my mind is hovering somewhere around Ischia: the dreamy location where Max Mara showcased its most recent Resort offering. While a trip to the actual island isn’t on the agenda anytime soon, I’m channeling a dose of Italian glamour with these Max Mara sunglasses instead.

Who: Max Mara, helmed by longterm design lead Ian Griffiths, is the dictionary definition of Italian fashion: always elevated, elegant, and exuding sophistication.

Why: Let these retro-inspired made-in-Italy shades win you over, with their gradient lenses, flattering bold geometric frames, and gold-tone M decoration. Thanks to their oversize silhouette, they suit a myriad of face shapes too. We’ll team ours with a chic silk scarf in our hair as a nod to the brand’s perennial la dolce vita vibe.

How much: $225

Where: nordstrom.com