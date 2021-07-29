Five Resort-focused Atlanta Apparel Brands That Are Perfect For Your Next Trip

Ahh, travel: how we’ve missed you. And furthermore, how we’ve missed planning our vacay wardrobes. Luckily, Atlanta Apparel’s brand exhibitor list is chock full of vacation-ready resortwear brands that’ll ensure you’re never without an easy breezy, beachy look again. Here’s what’s on our radar!

Lilla P

Ensure you’re ready for anything a beach day itinerary throws at you by adding easy breezy separates by Lilla P to your proverbial cart. The brand, by Pauline Nakios, fuses the edge of New York with the laissez faire style of Charleston—both places which the designer calls home.

Lucy Paris

With its finger on the trend button, Lucy Paris takes its inspiration from Parisian elegance, a New York state of mind, and a sense of California cool. And if that’s not a vibe worth channeling in your wardrobe, we don’t know what is.

Pierre Dumas

For sandals perfect for your inner globe-trotting gypset, look no further than Pierre Dumas. Having been in the game since 1964, this brand is a tried-and-true favorite for a reason.

Anna Cate

Oh, how we love a pretty print. Luckily, Anna Cate is satiating our appetite for patterns—like this seaside-inspired number. You’ll find the brand, and so many other desirables, at LBV Showroom.

Shore

High quality, made in USA swimwear and separates? You had us at hello! Located at the Uncommon Fashion showroom, you’ll find Shore: a his and hers label of must-haves for the vacation you’ve been dreaming of taking. Go on, book the flight…you deserve it!

