Editor’s Pick: Christian Cowan x maxbone ‘Rainbow Jumper’ Pet Pride Sweater

What: As if you didn’t already know, let these heartwarming visuals serve as a reminder that it’s the last week of Pride Month! I’m ensuring that my pup looks like the most stylish ally in town (and honestly, it’s a competitive category in NYC) in time for this weekend’s major celebrations, thanks to this joie-inducing fluffy sweater from Christian Cowan x maxbone.

Who: Wunderkind British designer Christian Cowan is one of the most exciting upstarts on the NYC fashion scene these days—need we mention his past lookbooks which bring together the likes of Heidi Klum, Marc Jacobs, Lil Nas X, and more nightlife icons that we can list in a single breath? Cowan’s collaborations with chic pet care brand maxbone have been lighting up Instagram for a while now—and this limited-edition Pride Jumper has officially tipped me over the edge when it comes to being a stage mom for my dog.

Why: Our inboxes have been obliterated by Pride-related pitches all month, but we have made a point to only cover initiatives and collaborations where there’s true heart and soul. In this instance, a portion of each sale of the Rainbow Jumper will be donated to Ali Forney, the largest LGBTQ+ community center helping LGBTQ+ homeless youth in the country. Couple that with the fact that this is now the most joyful sweater in my dog’s closet (yes, he has one), it’s simply a no-brainer.

Where: maxbone.com

How much: $95