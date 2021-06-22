Daily News: Billie Eilish Apologizes For Racial Slurs, The Latest From Valentino, Givenchy, Coach, Winnie Harlow, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Billie Eilish apologizes for racist comments on IG

Pop star Billie Eilish has taken to her Instagram Stories to make a formal apology, after past videos of her mouthing racial slurs emerged. The videos, which were released on TikTok, show Eilish speaking in what she calls a “silly gibberish made up voice”—but what others have determined as derogatory towards the Asian community. “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” the 19-year-old performer said online. “This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.” The controversy caused major backlash on Instagram, particularly as it came just days after her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce made an apology for his own previous racial social media posts. Eilish’s statement can be read below:

About last night’s Valentino Episode SoHo event

Last night, good friends and familiar Valentino collaborators non-binary model and photographer Richie Shazam and actress Julia Fox debuted their photography installation at Valentino Episode SoHo. For the installation, the duo wanted to create a collection embodied both strength and sensuality. And so, they joined forces to create a collection of photographs, which Shazam took of Fox and vice versa. As for the guest sheet, friends of the stars were abounding, with Ruby Aldridge, Theo Bark, Jean Dawson, and Diet Prada on the list of those in attendance. The installation will enjoy a display from June 22 through June 29.

The latest Coach Conversations episode is all about finding pride and joy

In honor of Pride Month, Coach Conversations tapped Bob the Drag Queen, Jack Mizrahu, and Ts Madison for a discussion on finding pride and joy in their chosen paths. Marking the fifth installment of the YouTube series, the conversation also features the cast answering questions from young people aligned with the brand’s nonprofit partner of eight years, the Hetrick-Martin Institute (a New York City-based organization dedicated to serving the needs of LGBTQ+ youth and their families.) The Coach Foundation has also pledged donations to the nonprofit, as well as the Albert Kennedy Trust, Point Foundation, and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers—all of which contribute to its Dream It Real initiative. You can watch episode five below:

Givenchy Parfums collaborate with London artist for LGBTQ-inspired art

Givenchy has teamed up with London-based gallerist, artist, and LGBTQ supporter Amar Singh, along with artists from the Rewind Collective, for Pride-inspired artwork. The resulting NFT digital artwork, simply dubbed “Pride,” was inspired by the house’s codes and the traditional Pride colors. The offering is comprised of a collection of animated portraits that speak to diversity, identity, and equal rights for the wider community. The Givenchy collab also marks the first time a LVMH-owned house ever experimented with NFTs. All proceeds made from the sale of the artwork will be donated to Le MAG Jeunes, a national association dedicated to fighting LGBTphobias. The piece will be available to view on the Givenchy Beauty Instagram account, and will be available for purchase through June 26 on the mobile platform VeVe.

TheRetaility.com launches today!

Founded by Lindzi Scharf, TheRetaility.com is the ultimate lifestyle website, offering sneak peeks inside the homes, hearts, and minds of California creatives and entrepreneurs who are thriving against all odds. For the launch today, the website will feature a long list of feature interviews with renowned personalities, such as American actress Jordana Brewster, clean beauty enthusiast Josie Maran, esteemed hairstylists Ted Gibson and Jason Backe, and musician and Dior ambassador Nikki Pennie to name a few. Founded on the belief that “an aspirational lifestyle shouldn’t be limited to what you own,” the site will not only delve into the lesser-known lives of inspiring individuals, but will also share their raw and honest testimonies—for example, how Brewster fearlessly approaches love, or how partners Gibson and Backe tackle sharing a home and a business. Plus, there’s even be a curated list of everything the founder’s got her eyes on—from a LV tote to a denim mini dress. Go ahead, check it out for yourself!

Winnie Harlow teases newest resort-ready capsule

The supermodel took to the Bahamas and then to Instagram to tease her latest project with clothing retailer Pretty Little Thing. The forthcoming #PLTbyWinnieHarlow capsule is bound to be a sexy, beach-ready success, and Harlow’s Instagram teaser—for which she dressed in a revealing string bikini top and skintight, tie-dyed leggings—is proof. The campaign imagery, creatively directed by Teyana Taylor and shot in the tropics, preview Harlow dressed in the colorful offering she’s been working on. (think: snakeskin bathing suits, chunky gold jewelry, and colorful wrap-around tops). To celebrate the release, Harlow will join her celebrity friends in Los Angeles next week for a star-studded party. The collection will be ready to shop on June 29. Who’s ready?!

Bloomingdale’s Debuts Mr. Brainwash Space Jam Artwork Collection in NYC

In honor of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Bloomingdale’s has taken to its 59th Street windows for a celebratory display! For the display, which is currently available to view, the store tapped filmmaker and contemporary artist Mr. Brainwash for a comprehensive artwork collection that combines the artist’s likes for basketball, music, and street style. Advertised in the windows are hand-painted pieces and life-size sculptures—including an 8-foot-tall Bugs Bunny fiberglass mold. The collection was created exclusively for the department store’s Carousel pop-up, It’s Game Time, which offers limited-edition pieces reminiscent of the characters in the upcoming film—from premiere night loungewear necessities to basketball-themed activewear. Stop by the Lexington Ave. location for a peek at the display!

L’Oréal announces Female Filmmaker Award

L’Oréal will be handing out its Lights on Women Award for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The prize, which will be announced during a ceremony at the Jeune Cinéma dinner during the festival and bestowed upon the winner by brand ambassador Kate Winslet, will be awarded to a woman from the festival’s Short Films Competition. In addition to financial support of up to €30,000, the winner will also receive a platform for increased visibility. The prize winner will be announced July 16.

