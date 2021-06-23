Patrick Starrr is doing the most! The day one IG star, podcaster, and founder of top-selling beauty brand One/Size has utilized the platform to create the type of influential career that content creators dream of. Now, he’s giving back to his dedicated fans and those hoping to break through online by hosting a ‘Shop with Pride LIVE Shopping Event’ on both @instagramforbusiness and his own IG account today at 4PM EST. Think: home shopping channel-style vibes spotlighting various LGBTQ+-owned, mission-driven fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands and businesses. Ahead of the session, we caught up with him to get the lowdown!

How have you been and what’s new? We hear you’ve lost your voice!

I’ve been the busiest I’ve ever been! Working on One/Size, my podcast, and partnering with Instagram. My voice has been on the go 24/7 with all these Zoom meetings!

Tell us about your involvement with this event and some of the businesses involved?

I started my career on Instagram and was fortunate enough to meet with the founder and the development team back in 2016. I adore Instagram and this partnership that celebrates small businesses! Viewers watching Instagram Live will be able to shop while we livestream and the businesses involved are small LGBTQIA+ businesses! I will be interviewing them about their brand story and products—it’s important to celebrate these brands during this time.

How has Instagram changed your own life? And what’s your favorite thing about having this platform?

Instagram has allowed me to directly connect with my viewers. I get to hear personal stories through the comments and direct messages I receive. It’s changed my life because I get to control the narrative on what I want to share—and that’s positivity, self love, and confidence.

Throwing it all the way back—what did you want to be when you grew up?

Growing up I wanted to either be a classical pianist or a nurse. I guess looking at it, my instrument is now makeup and I get to nurse people’s hearts through the content I produce!

What does the term “beauty influencer” mean to you?

To me, a “beauty influencer” is a lover of all things beauty, makeup, hair, nails, and skincare. With this title, I take my creativity most seriously. I never want to lose sight of what keeps me inspired. Whether I am doing makeup on Kim Kardashian or transforming myself into Aladdin’s Genie, I know I love it at the end of the day.

What’s the thing you enjoy the most about what you do?

I enjoy the moments when people say, ‘You taught me makeup.’ It is so unreal to me.

You’ve many strings to your bow (or roles in your bio, we should say!)—tell us how you manage it all?

I have an amazing team. Every second of the day is planned out and managed. It’s harder than it looks on the outside. An average day entails waking up, brewing a coffee, hitting the gym, then having a touch base with my assistant and team and from there it could be meetings, a YouTube shoot, an editing session, a podcast recording. It’s pretty spontaneous throughout the week and I end my day around 7 or 8pm!

What’s one thing your fans would be surprised to know about you?

Fans would be surprised to know that I am still working on my personal confidence everyday. For the past eight years, I have given my life to PatrickStarrr. I am working on balancing what is Patrick and what is PatrickStarrr.

We’re obsessed with your podcast. Any notable guests or topics coming up?

Thank you! I am looking forward to having the OG influencer herself…Paris Hilton!

What’s next for One/Size? And what’s been your overall goal with the brand since day one?

Our one year anniversary is July 10! It has been such a whirlwind of a business in Sephora and a dream come true. We are looking forward to Turning Up the Base real soon…!

What’s your vibe and mantra for the remainder of 2021?

Turn the page. Don’t dwell on the past chapters in your life. We have one pen to continue to write our story.

After the wild ride of 2020-2021 that we’ve all been on…what’s one thing you will never take for granted ever again?

Time at home. The planes, trips, and suitcases seem so glamorous—but it’s the comfort of home that brings me true happiness.

