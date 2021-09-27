Daily News: Sydney Sweeney Channels Anna Nicole Smith, Lena Dunham Gets Hitched, Designers Paying Tribute To Alber Elbaz Next Week, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Lena Dunham reportedly married Luis Felber over the weekend

Lena Dunham is said to have married her boyfriend, English-Peruvian musician Luis Felber, in a secret ceremony. Multiple sources confirmed the news to PageSix, although reps for the multi-hyphenate’s camp did not respond to the outlet. The couple have kept their romance pretty low-key, although a crypitc Instagram Stories update from Felber referring to song lyrics seemed to hint that the pair had made things official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham)

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi finally walk the red carpet together

Sure, the picture of Cher and Lady Gaga at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala might have been going viral, but all eyes were also on another duo. Young Hollywood’s most genetically blessed couple, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi, made their red carpet debut after a year of dating. That’s right. After a whole 365 days of post-workout paparazzi shots, we finally got to see the sweet pair dolled up and looking longingly into each other’s eyes. Gerber, 20, and Australian actor Elordi, 24, both wore Celine for their moment. Ahh, love’s young dream!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion and art (@catwalkhautecouture)

Sydney Sweeney pays homage to late Anna Nicole Smith in new GUESS campaign

GUESS is launching a new Anna Nicole Smith capsule collection, and none other than emerging style star Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to star in the nostalgic-style campaign. The Euphoria and The White Lotus actress was shot by Kenneth Cappello in Malibu, with creative direction by GUESS’ Nicolai Marciano, in a series that takes inspiration from iconic 1990s imagery of the late Smith. This particular collection is influenced by a previously unseen shoot of Smith shot against the backdrop of the ocean in Miami, hence the emphasis on blues, Nautical-inspired details, and stripes.

Major designers come together for Alber Elbaz tribute

Designer Alber Elbaz’ influence on the industry is undeniable, but one look at the list of 44 designers set to pay homage to the late talent shows just how much of an impact he had. Today, AZ Factory revealed the list of designers who will take part in the upcoming Love Brings Love Fashion Show in honor of Elbaz. Taking place on October 5 during Paris Fashion Week, each designer will create one bespoke look for the occasion, inspired by Elbaz’ legacy. Among those participating are Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, Giorgio Armani, Fendi’s Kim Jones, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci, Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, Raf Simons, Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, JW Anderson, Giambattista Valli, Ralph Lauren, Rick Owens, Thom Browne, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZ Factory (@azfactory)

