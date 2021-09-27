Atlanta Apparel Is Back For October Market—Here’s What You Need To Know!

Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Stick with us over the coming days as we delve into everything you need to know.

According to the Atlanta Apparel team, the event is expected to welcome some 2,500+ lines showcasing what’s new and noteworthy for Spring and Resort—as well as Holiday and Winter immediates—for women’s apparel, as well as what’s ahead for Spring Summer children’s apparel.

Caron Stover, IMC vice president of leasing, Apparel said: “Growth is the most common theme we are seeing across categories and exhibitors, with our October apparel market offering more temporary exhibits than ever before and a second chance for social occasion buying.” To that point, after witnessing the demand from the August crossover buying event, this time around, International Market Centers is activating the entirety of Building 3 with 25 showrooms featuring 50+ bridal and social occasion brands including Alyce Paris, Faviana, Jovani, Mac Duggal, Mon Cheri, Terani, Rachel Allan, Jessica Angel, and Portia & Scarlett, among others.

Attendees can also expect a welcome return of Atlanta Apparel’s hallmark daily amenities. Think: morning coffee, happy hours, live music, and new buyer orientation sessions. Adding to the excitement is the introduction of a block party, “Spring in the Streets Market Party,” on Wednesday from 6-8 PM, with food trucks, cocktails, al fresco socializing, and more.

See you there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.