Daily News: Bella Hadid Stars In Self-Portrait Campaign, Gigi’s Secret TikTok, Paris Hilton Is Back On TV, Plus! Who Is Gracie Abrams?

Bella Hadid stars in self-portrait campaign

British fashion house self-portrait has revealed its latest campaign, this time featuring mega supermodel Bella Hadid. Celebrating the arrival of the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, the images document the different sides to Hadid’s inimitable style and character, all while showcasing the many facets of the self-portrait woman. The newest collection by Han Chong, founder and creative director, features rich colors, new silhouettes, and a blend of softened textures—designed to be worn effortlessly, making miss Bella the perfect mannequin. “Bella has this incredible purity of spirit and rawness of emotion that speaks to so many people today,” the designer, who recently acquired the Roland Mouret brand, says. “I really admire how aware and empathetic she is of the world around her, which is so refreshing. It was a real dream to work with her on this campaign, which allowed her to bring to life all the different sides of her character.”

Gigi Hadid opens up about her daughter and secret TikTok

Gigi Hadid is really dominating covers this season! The supermodel mom graces InStyle wearing Off White—her way of honoring her close friend, late designer Virgil Abloh. She talked with the magazine about her career, kindness, her secret TikTok and why we won’t see Khai in any modeling campaigns. “Kindness is so important,” she tells the mag. “It’s another one of those things that my mom always told me— there’s always going to be people in the industry who are younger, prettier, up-and-coming. You have to be kinder and more hard-working.” Although Hadid has worked tirelessly to advance her career, she has slightly different plans for baby Khai. “Yeah. No. You know, she’s going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut. I don’t know.” On the topic of a secret TikTok account, the model admitted “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it […] I’m a lurker, but it’s for, like, mom videos and kids’ lunch videos.” The interview will be featured in InStyle’s March issue, hitting newsstands on February 11.

Candice Swanepoel gives us the ultimate jeans styling inspo in DL1961’s new campaign

DL1961 has partnered with RecoverTM on a joint sustainability initiative to create the world’s first high performance circular jean—and to accompany the capsule, a super who needs little introduction! The perennially-stylish Candice Swanepoel has been tapped to star in the campaign for the five-piece capsule collection of DL1961’s most beloved styles, now rendered in RecoverTM fibers. Sustainability is a touchstone for the family-owned denim company, hence it’s focusing on RecoverTM as a leader in the fabric technology space.By breaking down previously-loved clothing, weaving it together with other eco-friendly tech fibers like Tencel or Reprive (recycled polyester stretch fiber), and manufacturing using recycled water and solar energy, the result is a sustainable yet seriously stylish pair of jeans that brings the ethos of the two companies together in perfect harmony. See the campaign below!

V Magazine launches digital cover starring Gracie Abrams

Meet Gracie: the one-to-watch daughter of J.J. Abrams! The 22-year-old pop singer is V Magazine’s newest digital cover star. Lensed by internet personality Connor Franta and wearing ever-chic Celine by Hedi Slimane, the bedroom pop ingenue and daughter of legendary filmmaker opens up about her new album, her relationship with her father and how she uses writing to cope with the ups and downs of love to the mag’s Alex Blynn. “This Is What It Feels Like’ very much came together in fragments, kind of scattered… I wanted to immortalize this fever dream moment in my young adult life,” said the emerging talent. “I have leaned on songwriting as my number one creative outlet for almost 15 years. That’s a lot of time.But it’s also my true passion, and I really do need it to stay sane.” Read the feature here!

Paris Hilton is coming back to cable television

Paris Hilton is coming back to a TV near you! The socialite’s journey to the altar recently played out on her Peacock docu-series Paris in Love, but now, the 13-part show is coming to E! Network. The series will cover the circus that is wedding planning, all leading up to the star’s massive three-day celebration. Hilton recently spoke to E!, gushing about her new hubby, Carter Reum, “He is just everything to me, [I] couldn’t be happier.” The show is also going to star Hilton matriarch, Kathy Hilton, who will be given plenty of air time: “I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you’d see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I’m almost in it as much as she is.” Paris in Love premieres on E! tonight.

Marla Aaron spices up Bergdorf Goodman with ready-to-shop installation!

Manhattan-made eclectic fine jewelry mogul Marla Aaron is celebrating her brand’s 10-year anniversary with a swank pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman. The interactive pop-up, which will enjoy its colorful display for the coming months, can be found in the Fifth Avenue retailer’s Jewelry Room and will see a stocked calendar of exclusive events for shoppers. As for the fully-branded display, key components include Aaron’s signature pieces, new designs—as well as specialized assistants ready to help shoppers create their own combinations—and a jewelry-dispensing gumball machine(!). Since taking her passion for unconventional, exceptionally-fine jewelry from her kitchen table to the public, Aaron has familiarized her eponymous label with distinguished publications, retail outlets and an impressive cult-following of actual customer celebrities. For the NYC local, the partnership with BG couldn’t have been more apropos to mark the label’s foray into American department stores. “To have the opportunity to spread our wings within the iconic walls of Bergdorf’s—and bring our deeply personal and egalitarian, but luxurious, take on jewelry—is a dream.” Be prompt—the gumball machine line is already piling up.

IMFC announced its newest class of participants

There is always new fashion talent waiting to be discovered and the Informa Markets Fashion for Change incubator program is giving some lucky individuals a priceless platform. Highlighting emerging diverse design talent within the industry, the program offers qualifying brands complimentary live event inclusion, marketing promotion, and mentorship. Returning for a second season, the 2022 PROJECT edition of the Program features Black-owned designers and brands, who will each receive complimentary space for one season at the upcoming PROJECT Las Vegas event, which will run from February 14 to 16, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Participants include brands like Todd Patrick, Carlton Jones, and the Nappy Head Club. “We launched the IMFC Incubator Program almost three seasons ago during the pandemic and we are excited to see the program take physical form back in Las Vegas for a second season,” says Kelly Helfman, president at Informa Markets Fashion.

Gordon Brothers invest in Nicole Miller

Cha-Ching! Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has made a majority investment in American fashion and lifestyle brand, Nicole Miller. Gordon Brothers will aim to drive further growth of the already highly successful line by the New York-based eponymous designer. The firm’s key immediate focus will be partnering with Nicole Miller’s licensees to build the brand’s e-commerce presence and develop strategic wholesale relationships—as well as expanding the portfolio of licensees and franchisees internationally. “We are excited to continue the incredible momentum Nicole Miller and her team has built and grow with current and new partners,” said Tobias Nanda, president at Gordon Brothers in a media alert. “The brand is poised for growth given its unique position in the market, and as Nicole’s new partner, we will use our experience to build upon the legacy she has created.”

