Daily Media: Moves, Moves, Moves To Peruse At Vox Media, J.Crew, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Alex Heath is now senior reporter at The Verge. Richard Lawler is also now senior news editor at the site, Catie Keck is now a reporter for streaming and entertainment, and Brandon Widder is now senior e-commerce editor.

2. Angela Missoni is stepping down as creative director of Missoni. She will remain president at the brand and will be succeeded by design director Alberto Caliri for an interim period.

3. Brendon Babenzien is now creative director at J.Crew’s menswear division.

4. William B. (Bill) Furlong is now chief executive officer of Juniper, International Market Centers’ new fully integrated omnichannel B2B e-commerce platform.

5. Talia Handler is now chief marketing officer at Mack Weldon.

6. Robin Gendron is now president of EMEA Region at Michael Kors.

7. François Souchet is now global head of sustainability and impact at BPCM.

8. Rebecca Contos is now US head of brand awareness for Roger Dubuis.

9. Max Orloff, senior communications manager at Stella McCartney, is leaving the company.

10. Velvet White is now a senior account manager at Purple PR.

11. SuperOrdinary, the technology and brand accelerator facilitating sustainable global expansion for beauty brands. has unveiled its team. Maureen Case is now global president & chief brand officer. Allie Francis is now chief marketing officer, Steve Strong, chief operating officer USA, Amanda Gordon Hinshaw is now VP client services USA, and Michael van den Berg is now global general counsel.

12. Vox Media and Preet Bharara’s Cafe have announced a new weekly history podcast called Now & Then, hosted by award-winning historians Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman. The first episode drops June 1.

Plus!

13. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Betsey Johnson.

14. SHADOW is now representing Moët Hennessy’s Emerging Brands Belvedere Vodka, Glenmorangie Whisky, and Volcán de Mi Tierra Tequila.

15. Marilyn NY’s celebrity and talent division is now representing Ariana Rockefeller.

16. RK Communications is now representing sustainable swimwear brand scampi.

17. Hustle&Co. is now representing The Kooples (in partnership with Jim Mannino/JMPR leading celebrity and influencer relations.)

18. Creative Media Marketing is now representing BITE Beauty and Lip Lab by BITE.

19. Blue sky communications is now representing clean beauty brand House of Grō.

20. The Communications Bureau is now representing Alps & Meters, Mutha Pearl, and Pawnshop London.

21. Jaime David Consulting is now representing luxury camping concept Hideaway Co.

22. Eleven11 Media Relations is now representing relationship therapist and E! host Dr. Darcy Sterling.

