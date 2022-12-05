CORE Raises $1 Million at Soho Beach House

In a week of endless events during Art Week, CORE’s annual Disaster Relief Fundraiser just hits a little different. This year the always memorable dinner was once again held in the tent of Soho Beach House and brought out longtime supporter Leonardo DiCaprio, Vivi Nevo, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire, Diplo, Soleil Moon Frye (Punky Brewster!!!!), Alan Faena, Rande Gerber, Guy Oseary, David and Isabela Grutman, Karolina Kurková, Dorothy Wang, Tina Leung, Josh Wood, and Nyle DiMarco.

Garcelle Beauvais was the emcee of the evening, which featured a DJ set by Mia Moretti and a performance by Wyclef Jean, who brought the crowd to the dance floor. Lydia Fenet was in from New York to auction off items such a trip to Rio De Janeiro for a private concert with Anitta during Carnival, an art piece from Leonardo DiCaprio’s private collection, and a guitar from Wyclef Jean.

CORE was co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee with funds going to ongoing disaster relief efforts, including the Ukraine humanitarian crisis, the Pakistan floods and Hurricane Ian. The beautiful evening raised more than $1 million. A major score for CORE!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.