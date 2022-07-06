Daily News: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua, Bella, And More Walk For Balenciaga Couture, Plus! Emma Corrin Is Vogue’s First Openly Non-binary Cover Star

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Balenciaga casting goes viral

If you scrolled through your social media feed even just once today, no doubt you were bombarded by videos and blurry images of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, and Christine Quinn floating past in motion. The stars were all tapped to walk the runway in Paris this morning for the Balenciaga Fall ’22 couture show held at the maison’s historic salon—and the front row was no less starry either. Supporting, proudly, were the likes of Keith Urban (in Balenciaga sunnies, no less), Kris Jenner, and North West. Rubbing shoulders with them, one could also see Offset, Alexa Demie, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Law Roach. As for the vestments (!), Demna doubled down on his commitment to haute morph suits, even rendering sharply tailored blazers, jeans, and a trench coat in whats become his signature aesthetic. Meanwhile, Hadid wore a show stopping architectural emerald green gown that will hopefully get a red carpet outing someday soon, Lipa’s canary yellow dress showed Demna’s penchant for form-flattering draping, and the Balenciaga bride commanded all attention as she closed the runway in an embellished dress that, quite literally, commanded all space and attention. Watch the video below to see more!

Fendi releases Fall ’22 campaign, starring Bella Hadid

The accompanying campaign to Kim Jones’ Fall ’22 offering is here, with Bella Hadid, Julia Nobis, Victoria Fawole, Steph Shiu, Rayssa Medeiros. tapped to star front and center. The collection is rooted in references from Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring ’86 outing, as well as his Autumn ’00 offering at the historic Italian house. “These are collections which, although they come from the past, feel very now,” Jones said of both jumping off points. The result is delicate meets masculine and utilitarianism juxtaposed with freely flowing silhouettes. The series of images also showcase Silvia Venturini Fendi’s accessories, such as intarsia fur iterations of the Fendi First and oversized shopper and a celebration of the bag famous the world over, the Baguette, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. (Were we ever so young!). Then there’s the jewelry, designed by Delfina Delettrez, including monogram ear cuffs, crystal tennis bracelets, and the new Master Key motif. See it below!

Emma Corrin covers Vogue

From screen royalty to fashion royalty. Non-binary British actor Emma Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, has been revealed as Vogue’s August cover star—making history in the process. Inside the issue, Corrin, who rose to international fame playing Princess Diana in The Crown, talks about gender fluidity, fame, and the importance of family while wearing an array of fashion from Louis Vuitton, Marni, Miu Miu, Proenza Schouler, and vintage Comme des Garçons. On the topic of pronouns, Corrin says that their family was incredibly supportive of their coming out journey. “I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM’d me saying, ‘Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I’ve been bi for ages,'” they told editor Emma Specter. On pronouns, they added: “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me.” Read the full feature here.

Bumble gets into bridal

If you, too, read the New York Times’ wedding announcements like it’s your sports page, you’ll know that many a couple found their soulmate on Bumble. So, it makes sense that the company would cast its sights on the bridal world. Beginning today, a custom celebration, gift, and wedding decor collection will launch on the Bumble Shop. Most of the capsule—think: wedding favors and champagne flutes embossed with “Here’s to Making Moves”—is intended for pairs who found love on the app, and thus want to include a nod to Bumble in the big day. Bumble has also partnered with wedding brand Over The Moon to create two special items: a porcelain ring dish hand-painted with a bumble bee, and a customizable tote bag. And not to leave those still swiping on the app behind, Bumble users in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Chile can share that they’re explicitly looking for a wedding date for an upcoming celebration on their profile with the launch of Bumble’s “Wedding Date” badge (coming July 8). Your plus one awaits!

