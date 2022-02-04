All I Want For Valentine’s Day Are Sparkly Things (Not The Kind You’re Thinking)

Is it me or is your entire feed awash with sparkles too? Blame it on our magpie tendencies, our prevailing obsession with 1980s-era rhinestones, or our desire to just go all out post-COVID, but crystals have never seemed so enticing when it comes to every part of your outfit. Egged on by all of the rhinestones I’m seeing all over the internet, I’m now treating anything sparkly as a non-negotiable for outfits at this, the most romantic time of year. Boyfriends might come and go, and proposals are a once in a lifetime thing, but diamantés are a girl’s best friend forever. Here’s what’s on my watch-list…

Crystal mesh armpit bag, $425, Kara

Blush feather dress, $1,238, Santa Brands

Iside clutch, $927, Rosantica

Estelle top, $783, Nué Studio

Arturi boots, $180, Aldo

Sparkling heart earrings, $75, Emma Pills

Callie tassel chainmail bag, $3,295, Jimmy Choo via Net A Porter

Blossom ring, $210, La DoubleJ

Lou Lou cutout satin midi with crystal straps, $239, House of CB

Black crystal mini shopper bag, $35, Mistress Rocks

Liberty gown, $379, Nookie

Shining bright mini dress, $80, White Fox

Star appliqué skirt, $1,048, Paco Rabanne via Italist

Black diamanté trim dress, $128, Heiress Beverly Hills

Bow detail embellished mules, $1,232, Mach and Mach via Farfetch

Nightlife diamond crystal black top, $100, LEAU

Freya crystal fringe blazer dress, $169, Miss Circle

Cher jeweled skirt, $550, Lurelly

Cropped crystal embellished blazer, $1.480, Area via Intermix

Your new best friend bag, $345, Benedetta Bruzziches via FWRD

Maysale 10 jewel mule, $925, Manolo Blahnik via FWRD

