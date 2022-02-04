All I Want For Valentine’s Day Are Sparkly Things (Not The Kind You’re Thinking)

Is it me or is your entire feed awash with sparkles too? Blame it on our magpie tendencies, our prevailing obsession with 1980s-era rhinestones, or our desire to just go all out post-COVID, but crystals have never seemed so enticing when it comes to every part of your outfit. Egged on by all of the rhinestones I’m seeing all over the internet, I’m now treating anything sparkly as a non-negotiable for outfits at this, the most romantic time of year. Boyfriends might come and go, and proposals are a once in a lifetime thing, but diamantés are a girl’s best friend forever. Here’s what’s on my watch-list…
Crystal mesh armpit bag, $425, Kara
Blush feather dress, $1,238, Santa Brands
Iside clutch, $927, Rosantica
Estelle top, $783, Nué Studio
Arturi boots, $180, Aldo
Sparkling heart earrings, $75, Emma Pills
Callie tassel chainmail bag, $3,295, Jimmy Choo via Net A Porter
Blossom ring, $210, La DoubleJ
Lou Lou cutout satin midi with crystal straps, $239, House of CB
Black crystal mini shopper bag, $35, Mistress Rocks
Liberty gown, $379, Nookie
Shining bright mini dress, $80, White Fox
Star appliqué skirt, $1,048, Paco Rabanne via Italist
Black diamanté trim dress, $128, Heiress Beverly Hills
Bow detail embellished mules, $1,232, Mach and Mach via Farfetch
Nightlife diamond crystal black top, $100, LEAU
Freya crystal fringe blazer dress, $169, Miss Circle
Cher jeweled skirt, $550, Lurelly
Cropped crystal embellished blazer, $1.480, Area via Intermix
Your new best friend bag, $345, Benedetta Bruzziches via FWRD
Maysale 10 jewel mule, $925, Manolo Blahnik via FWRD
