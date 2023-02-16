A New Cover For Paris, Prabal Partners With JCPenney, A New Hotspot To Know, Plus! Campaigns, Campaigns, Campaigns!

Paris Hilton and Kai Newman both cover Harper’s Bazaar’s new Legacy issue

For its March 2023 Legacy Issue, Harper’s Bazaar has opted to give cover star duty to two talents: mega-mogul Paris Hilton and model Kai Newman. The Kingston-native showcases the best of spring fashion, shot in Jamaica and surrounded by her family and neighbors. Meanwhile, Hilton, who just became a first time mom, opens up about her new perspective on life. Inside the issue, Hilton is refreshingly honest about many things, from mistakes she’s made and her past traumas to how the tabloids treated her and her peers in the aughts (“The way we were treated…it was a sport.” The 41-year-old also explains how she ensured privacy around the birth of her son, checking into a hospital under an alias and wearing a brunette wig. “My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.” She adds of her new role as a mom: “I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.” Read the full feature here.

Jac’s on Bond, the newest concept from Authentic Hospitality, debuts

The Smile has a whole new guise! The NoHo fave has been reinvented and transformed into Jac’s on Bond, an elegant watering hole from the team behind Pebble Bar, Ray’s, Bar Calico, and Georgia Room. Last night, the team welcomed friends and family for a preview (last week they also hosted a Rodarte after party) of the space, which fans of The Smile will know and love as being in a landmark 1831 townhouse. Jac’s on Bond partnered with hip-hop photographer Janette Beckman and studio GACHOT for the design, as well as streetwear designer Angelo Baque of AWAKE NY on the employee uniforms. The evening included a sampling of the food & beverage program with bites by culinary partners Jeremiah Stone & Fabian von Hauske of Wildair and Contra and beverages by Head Bartender Trevor Easton Langer. Among those who popped by to toast to the end of NYFW were Nicholas Braun, Trevor Noah, Sam Rockwell, Casey Neistate, John Viener, Jon Neidich, Liz Gillies, Brianna Lance, Christine & John Gachot, Ronnie Flynn, Corbin Harris, Massimo Lusardi, Happy Massee, Thomas Hayo, Jayne Moore, Jasmine Rodulfo, Stephanie Ketty, Brock Colyar, Zach Weiss, Christopher Barnard, Elise Taylor, Claire Stern, Jake Nevins, Stephanie Maida, Sophia June, Alison Levasseur, Layla Ilchi, David Graver, Sasha Mutchnik, Faran Krentcil, Sophie Mancini, Paulina Prosnitz, Denny Lee, Will Speros, and Sara Moonves. Peek inside, below:

Images: BFA

Dolce & Gabbana’s CiaoKim campaign is here

Is it really a whole season since Kim Kardashian took her runway bow after unveiling an archive-inspired collection with Dolce & Gabbana? Today, the Spring Summer ’23 campaign dropped, starring Kimmy K herself in scenes that nod to the luxe Italian brand’s 1990s and 2000s advertisements. Kardashian was lensed by Mert & Marcus in a series of black and white stills which showcase the latest ready to wear and accessories. We’ll have one of everything…starting with that rhinestone bra. Peep the campaign, below:

LOEWE launches Spring Summer ’23 campaign

Taylor Russell, global brand ambassador for LOEWE, is once again in the hot seat. The Canadian actress, style star, and muse features in LOEWE’s latest campaign, which also places accessories front and center in a series of still life imagery shot by David Sims (which is rather influencing our new season wishlists…) Sharing the spotlight with Russell are the nappa leather Paseo Bag, the squishy Goya Puffer bag, the Wave mask sunglasses, and the COMIC foam shoe. It’s giving art class sketching assignments, but make it high fashion. See what we mean?

Ferragamo ushers in the new era, with the reveal of its Spring Summer ’23 campaign

Maximilian Davis’ debut campaign was released today, showcasing his punchy-hued and sensual inaugural collection come to life via photography by Rafael Pavarotti. “This is Ferragamo’s new language of luxury: distinctly modern, sophisticated and fetishistically desirable,” Davis said in a statement. The campaign brings together a diverse cast, with models of the moment Abas Abdirazaq De Witt, Aniyel Majok, Ashley Radjarame, Chol Mabior, Colin Jones, Dongha Kim, Kai Newman, Matteo Ferri, Mila Van Eeten, Mona Tougaard, Silas Lutz, Vittoria Ceretti, and Yoonmi Sun. As for the unnamed star of the show, all eyes are on the vivid red which had editors nodding in approval at the show last season in Milan. Ferragamo fire, we’ll call it.

Prabal Gurung has released a collection for JCPenney

JCPenney has teamed up with Prabal Gurung on a purpose-driven range called iMPOWER. With an assortment of 25 size-inclusive styles, the collection includes everything from jumpsuits to sparkly dresses. The campaign was shot in NYC by legendary photographer Norman Jean Roy and stars Shalom Harlow, Natalia Bryant, Varsha Thapa, Nyakio Grieco,

Cece Meadows, and Sara Happ. All items in the collection will be priced under $100, and to celebrate Women’s History Month, JCPenney will donate $10,000 to each campaign talent’s designated charity or cause along with Shikshya Foundation Nepal, a foundation that Nepalese-American designer Gurung is an avid supporter of. Set your alarms for March 2 and midnight CST when the collection becomes available.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.