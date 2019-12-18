15 Chic Candles and Diffusers for Getting Cozy in Style

Don’t hate on the holiday candle! It truly is the best gift to give and receive (and regift, if necessary). Whether you’re in need of a last-minute housewarming item or looking to fill your own home with the scents of the season, here are 15 home fragrance options to take you through the holidays and beyond. After all, you can’t do cozy season without candles!

1. Otherland Old Fashioned Candle, $36

With notes of plum brandy, worn leather and dried fruit, the only thing better than the scent of this swanky candle is the whimsically decorated tumbler it comes in.

2. Nest Moroccan Amber Special Edition 3-Wick Candle, $72

Set a sultry mood with this warm and exotic scent, which comes in special-edition decorative vessel.

3. Elyse Maguire Fireside Soy Candle, $38

This hand-poured soy candle is warm and calming, thanks to its notes of dark cedar and smoke. Curl up with a good book and let cozy season commence!

4. Jo Malone Decorated Candle Collection, $250

This chic trio of decorative candles makes the perfect last-minute host or hostess gift.

5. Soohyang Diffuser in Champagne Supernova, $68

Looking for a reason to stay in on New Year’s Eve? This celebratory scent will fill your home with a sweet aroma reminiscent of a newly-opened bottle of champagne. A joyful scent, indeed!

6. Diptyque Lucky Flowers Candle, $72

Find us someone who doesn’t love Diptyque, we’ll wait. This year, the French fragrance brand has created an abundance of decadent options for your gifting pleasure. Our pick? The whimsically-decorated Lucky Flowers candle, which features artwork by Olaf Hajek and boasts a spicy scent.

7. Hyascent Bliss Me Diffuser, $169

Hyascent’s hourglass-shaped diffuser doesn’t require sticks, cords or batteries to disperse its sensual scent. With notes of fig, violet leaf, amberwood and vanilla, this thoughtfully designed piece is an ideal gift for the fragrance-loving minimalist in your life.

8. Paddywax Tartan Candle in Pomegranate & Spruce, $10

This festive holiday candle comes dressed in party-ready plaid — so you can skip the gift wrap. Bonus: Its spruce-forward fragrance will compensate for your artificial tree.

9. Overose Euphoriasme Candle, $58

Overose’s Euphoriasme candle smells like the delicious aroma of a Parisian bakery. Think sweet croissant, crème brûlée, cranberry and rose blossom water. An olfactory delight!

10. ESYM Sandalwood Room Spray, $38

Create a relaxed ambience with this enticing blend of eucalyptus, lavender and sandalwood. Your houseguests will appreciate its fresh, calming scent.

11. Moodcast Royal Candle, $42

If you’re wondering what opulence smells like, we found it. Rich aromas of ripe plum and dark cassis blend with classically floral notes in this elegant candle. Light this baby up and get ready to feel your most regal.

12. Gucci Alchemist’s Garden The Virgin Violet Candle, $680

If there’s such a thing as a status candle, here it is. Housed in a porcelain jar adorned with real gold accents (!), this candle is truly a work of art. Notes of violet, musk and iris blend beautifully to reveal a mesmerizing scent you’ll want to luxuriate in.

13. Pinrose Campfire Rebel Candle, $39

Bring the warm aroma of a wintertime fire indoors with this sleek yet spicy candle. Notes of burning oud wood mingle with vanilla bourbon to create a cozy campfire vibe.

14. Phlur Howl Candle, $68

Made with plant-based soy-apricot-coconut wax and poured by hand, this clean candle comes in a reusable ceramic vessel. Its notes of saffron, black vetiver, tobacco and oud make for a dark, moody fragrance that will likely match your post-holiday disposition.

15. Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles Sultry Rose Scented Candle, $85

Los Angeles-based floral designer Eric Buterbaugh’s new line of candles is as gorgeous as it is giftable. But don’t give this one away just yet…the sensuous Sultry Rose scent is best reserved for a romantic night in.

