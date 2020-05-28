10 White Pieces to Launch You Into Summer

Summer is on the horizon and that means incorporating as many white pieces into your wardrobe as possible. Whether it’s the classic must-have jeans or airy linen top, we’ve pulled together some key items to suit any look you want to sport this sunny season.

1. NICOLE MILLER Soho High Rise Crop Skinny Top Jean, $99



2. L*SPACE Savannah Dress, $71



3. SHOSHANNA White Eyelet Cover Up Ruffle Wrap Skirt, $280



4. MAX MARA Linen and Cotton Jersey Shirt, $157



5. MIMI The Geraldine One Piece Swimsuit, $205



6. RTA Saint Belted Cargo Short, $225



7. KATE SPADE NEW YORK Zia Platform Espadrille Slide Sandal, $198



8. ALEXA CHUNG X SUNGLASS HUT COLLECTION, $133



9. KHAITE Brooke Gold-Tone Textured-Leather Belt, $534



10. DRAGON DIFFUSION Nantucket Small Woven Leather Tote, $335

