Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Happening

Looks like some cites are going on with the show. Copenhagen Fashion Week announced today they’ve rescheduled to August 9-12th 2020. The decision was a collaboration between Copenhagen Fashion Week, the trade fairs CIFF and Revolver, and the industry organizations Dansk Fashion & Textile (DM&T) and Wear.

“We’re fortunate that the Danish society is opening up much more quickly than expected, making it possible for us to hold Copenhagen Fashion Week very close to the originally scheduled dates. All of our activities will of course be set up to meet applicable regulatory requirements,” states Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week. “We’ve received immense support from the Scandinavian fashion industry, as Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to be an important and much-needed platform for the industry’s sales, exports and international collaborations. Maintaining the dates in the beginning of August is a decisive advantage for them, which is why we’re very pleased to announce the new dates.”

Denmark has had relatively low Covid-19 numbers with about 11,000 cases and 565 deaths.

