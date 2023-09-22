Wagoneer Comes To NYFW

For fashion insiders everywhere, Fashion Week is a mad dash between shows and events. As the Official Auto Partner of NYFW: The Shows, Wagoneer made sure some of the biggest names in fashion made a stylish entrance at every stop along way. Wagoneer partnered with designers Jason Wu, Sergio Hudson and Kim Shui, providing each designer with an all-new Grand Wagoneer to transport them as they prepared for and arrived at their SS24 show. From in-seat massagers to an in-vehicle cooler, Wagoneer’s features ensure no detail is forgotten, providing each designer with a truly luxurious experience.

As a further testament to Wagoneer’s commitment to fashion-forward design, the advanced color and material design team from the brand attended NYFW shows, and met with the mind behind the brand Aknvas to learn more about fashion design, sourcing materials, how a garment goes from concept to product and more. This eye-opening session allowed Wagoneer’s design team to walk away with insight and knowledge that will help inspire the design process of future Wagoneer models.