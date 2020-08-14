Time Out New York To End Print Edition

Whomp! The latest victim of everyone staying in this year is Time Out.. Keith Kelly reports the 25-year-old magazine is ending their New York print edition due to the coronavirus. “The group is unlikely to resume printing in the US and Portugal with other territories under review by management,” Julio Bruno, Time Out Group CEO, told the Financial Times this week. The FT reports TONY was in financial trouble before the pandemic with reported losses of $26.7 million last year. The companies digital issues will live on in 328 cities in 58 countries. Time Out resumed print distribution in London this week, and plans to return to Madrid and Barcelona.

TONY launched in London in 1968 by Tony Elliott, who passed away last month. The magazine listed the best events of the week from theatre to activities for children to the best restaurants and bars. It landed in New York in 1995. Time Out products included travel magazines, city guides, and books. The title became free to readers in 2015 where it increased in readers and was available in vending boxes and newsstands across New York City. Last year the brand opened the Time Out Market New York in DUMBO, which is expected to live on when indoor dining returns in the city.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.