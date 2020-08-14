In music to the ear’s of vintage and kitsch aficionados everywhere, the country’s most iconic super-sized yard sale has a new digital home.

After months of shut down due to restrictions surrounding the spread of COVID, The Rose Bowl Flea is beaming into people’s homes for the first time in its 50-year history. On 8/16, the famed flea market will launch exclusively on freepeople.com and will run once a month through December.

One of the most popular salvaging activities for some 20,000 Southern Californians and tourists alike, The Rose Bowl Flea usually brings together over 4,500 vendors in the colossal carpark of the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, just outside L.A. on one Sunday per month.

The assortment of garments, which will be updated every month, will offer everything from dresses and denim to tops and tees. Some of the confirmed sellers for the online venture include Insta-famous brands like The Vintage Twin and Ritual Vintage.

In addition to the shopping selection, Free People will also interview key players in the vintage industry

on the best vintage items they have ever found in a series that will run on their content arm. The interviews will feature Helena Young from Studio Myke, Katie McDonnell from Nomad Vintage, Keith Stearns from Vintage Warrior, and more.

Check below for a sneak peak at some of the virtual vendors and mark your cals for Sunday.

