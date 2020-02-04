The Selects Sneak Peek: Beyond Closet, Nohant, and SWBD

The Selects is bringing the best of Korean fashion to NYFW with a presentation on February 10. This year, the group is showing the work of 12 designers across 10 brands. In the days leading up to the show The Daily is catching up with some of these unique talents to learn more about them!

1. Tae Yong Ko, Beyond Closet

@beyondcloset, @beyondclosetdfficial

Hometown: Incheon

Years in fashion: 13

Zodiac sign: Leo

Biggest strength: I’m driven

Pets: 11-year-old poodle named Check (like the pattern)

Style icon: Steve McQueen

Dream holiday: The day alone to chill

Fave movie: Nine and Born to be Blue

Ideal campaign star: Brad Pitt

Pairs of shoes in the closet: 70

Style definition: A good attitude

Hero designer: Dries Van Noten and Stefano Pilati

Three words to describe Beyond Closet: Classic, witty, reinterpretation

Fall 2020 inspo: Winter ocean and Jazz

Available at: Boutiques in South Korea and online

2. Noah Nam, Nohant

@official_nohant

Years in fashion: 9

Zodiac sign: Leo

Biggest strength: My chill confidence

First job: Design assistant at a small womenswear company

Style icon: Alexa Chung and Yoo Ah-in

Fashion goal: To dress comfortably with style

Ideal campaign star: Tilda Swinton

Fave book: Kaori Ekuni’s essays

Fave movie: Inception

Pets: A dog named Namoo

Hobbies: Going out partying with friends and walking my dog

Fave Korean food: Kimchee Fried Rice

Hero designer: Phoebe Philo

Three words to describe Nohant: Comfort, Laid back, Witty

Fall 2020 inspo: The experience of getting lost in new places

3. Dong Ho Ha, SWBD

@SWBD

Hometown: Daegu

Years in fashion: 16

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Biggest strength: My flexibility

First job: Womenswear designer at Dongdaemun market

Pairs of shoes in the closet: 100

Ideal campaign star: Minho Cho

Fave book: My cultural heritage explorer

Fave movie: Midnight in Paris

Hobbies: Fishing

Dream vacation: Fishing

Definition of good style: Expressing yourself

Fave Korean food: Tteok-bokki

Three words to describe SWBD: Color, silhouette, witty

Fall 2020 inspo: Plaid

