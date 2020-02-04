The Selects Sneak Peek: Beyond Closet, Nohant, and SWBD

The Selects is bringing the best of Korean fashion to NYFW with a presentation on February 10. This year, the group is showing the work of 12 designers across 10 brands. In the days leading up to the show The Daily is catching up with some of these unique talents to learn more about them!
1. Tae Yong Ko, Beyond Closet
@beyondcloset, @beyondclosetdfficial
Hometown: Incheon
Years in fashion: 13
Zodiac sign: Leo
Biggest strength: I’m driven
Pets: 11-year-old poodle named Check (like the pattern)
Style icon: Steve McQueen
Dream holiday: The day alone to chill
Fave movie: Nine and Born to be Blue
Ideal campaign star: Brad Pitt
Pairs of shoes in the closet: 70
Style definition: A good attitude
Hero designer: Dries Van Noten and Stefano Pilati
Three words to describe Beyond Closet: Classic, witty, reinterpretation
Fall 2020 inspo: Winter ocean and Jazz
Available at: Boutiques in South Korea and online
2. Noah Nam, Nohant
@official_nohant
Years in fashion: 9
Zodiac sign: Leo
Biggest strength: My chill confidence
First job: Design assistant at a small womenswear company
Style icon: Alexa Chung and Yoo Ah-in
Fashion goal: To dress comfortably with style
Ideal campaign star: Tilda Swinton
Fave book: Kaori Ekuni’s essays
Fave movie: Inception
Pets: A dog named Namoo
Hobbies: Going out partying with friends and walking my dog
Fave Korean food: Kimchee Fried Rice
Hero designer: Phoebe Philo
Three words to describe Nohant: Comfort, Laid back, Witty
Fall 2020 inspo: The experience of getting lost in new places
3. Dong Ho Ha, SWBD
@SWBD
Hometown: Daegu
Years in fashion: 16
Zodiac sign: Taurus
Biggest strength: My flexibility
First job: Womenswear designer at Dongdaemun market
Pairs of shoes in the closet: 100
Ideal campaign star: Minho Cho
Fave book: My cultural heritage explorer
Fave movie: Midnight in Paris
Hobbies: Fishing
Dream vacation: Fishing
Definition of good style: Expressing yourself
Fave Korean food: Tteok-bokki
Three words to describe SWBD: Color, silhouette, witty
Fall 2020 inspo: Plaid
