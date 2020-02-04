ITA Preview: Three Italian Brands Showing at Edit

The Italian Trade Authority (ITA) is bringing the buzziest Italian fashion brands to Coterie in New York. Here’s the scoop on three brands that will be showing at the trade show this season.

1. Seventy

This Venice-based brand has been in business for over 40 years, creating collections for both men and women. In 2000 it expanded to include 19.70, a diffusion line offering a similar aesthetic at a lower price point. The company remains family-owned to this day.

2. Gisella M.

The label, owned by Gil, creates all of its products in Carpi, Italy, a region with a rich historical textile district. The brand creates fashion for everyday life, with a focus on character, materials, and details.

3. Rosso 35

With an understated approach to fashion, Rosso 35 balances a classic and contemporary aesthetic. Produced in its Genoese workshop (which has a view of the Mediterranean), the label is known for its subtle use of color, and a sense of order and neatness. It also produces its own magazine.

