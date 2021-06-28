Solly Assa and Sebastian Lopera Plan a Beautiful Event: ARTech Cassa

Solly Assa, Founder and CEO of Assa Properties, and Sebastian Lopera, a leading Real Estate Agent in New York City, have planned an immersive ARTech Cassa event, which will celebrate exquisite and state of the art design trends. Sebastian represents Compass group, which is a leading real estate broker that uses digital technologies with real estate in a unique way. Compass Group was brought in by Assa Properties to facilitate sales of units. The event is an immersive event that is part of an ongoing initiative to spark dialogue about the role and potential impact of emerging technologies and real estate around the world, while also highlighting stunning apartment units that are available for short term leases. It’s an event that has never been done before with Cassa Properties, and it will definitely hit the mark for attendees.

To add to the dazzle, there will be delectable drinks and hors d’oeuvres by Celebrity Food Network Chef Alex Guarnaschelli of Butter. Guarnaschelli is an Executive Chef at New York City’s Butter restaurant and has appeared on various Network shows such as Food Network, The Kitchen, Chopped, and much more. Many investors have contributed to making ARTech a reality including Investr Capital, an online Shark Tank like platform that aims to bridge the gap between Investor and Entrepreneur, making it easier to showcase starting and growing ventures. This platform is unique because it enables founders to pitch innovative products and services to a pool of successful and active investors. To make matters exclusive, only the most compelling and disruptive ideas are showcased. Not to mention that Solly Assa is also the Chairman and Cofounder for Investr Capital. If you are interested in learning more about Investr Capital, check out this link.

ARTech Cassa will showcase that their apartments can be rented for short term leases. Spacious 1 & 2 bedroom units will be shown that offer marvelous views and will satisfy even the toughest of critics. These units are strategically placed right above celebrity hangout spot Butter Restaurant, which is an up-scale spot for local celebrities and high-profile clients that offers traditional American fare highlighted and enhanced by subtle global influences, with grace notes of seasonality. Most importantly, you can rent high-end luxury with the flexibility to rent between 1-12 months at Cassa Properties. Unlike traditional events, this one highlights the impact of style, vision, and perception. Find yourself mesmerized by sculptures and beautifully crafted canvas’, only at this private event. Oftentimes, art is seen as a reflection of culture, and ARTech’s gallery showcases several artists from around the world. Assa and Lopera made sure to hit the mark on diverse art pieces to reflect the diverse nature of their customers. Each piece of art is distinctive in its expression through intricate brush strokes and sculpted creations, with a stunning backdrop. To add a cherry on top, special silent auctions will be held with a portion of the proceeds going to Covid First Responders Charity Fund. First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in every community across the country. Together with your generous support, proceeds from ARTech can help those first responder families who are enduring financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The technology at the event will include an immersive twist on modern digital technology and breathtaking design from artists around the world. The experience will be truly unique and will leave a lasting impression on attendees. Cassa takes pride in being the ideal backdrop for the perfect event or memorable experience. We are excited to release investor units at this location. The night will be filled with wonder, design, and surprises. The ARTech Cassa event is a joint partnership by Cassa, Assa Properties, The Lopera Team, Butter, and Compass.

