Serena Williams Joined In The Fun At IMG & Spring Studio’s ‘Glam Slam’ Experience

If you happened to be at Spring Studios yesterday, chances are you may have copped eyes on living legend Serena Williams. The tennis icon headed to the space for IMG and Spring Studios’ ‘Glam Slam’ fashion and tennis experience, showcasing a preview of looks from her S by Serena brand, mingling with fans, and delivering words of wisdom.

Williams took part in a live Q+A session with Nikki Ogunnaike, journalist and digital director at Harper’s Bazaar. During the session, the duo talked about the athlete’s retirement, her new found freedom, what she learned from her sister Venus, how she strives for work/life balance, and her love of being a mom.

Taking place during two of the city’s most beloved events—the US Open and New York Fashion Week—Glam Slam was a chance to celebrate the intersection of tennis and style through a series of tennis match screenings, panels, culinary offerings, merch offerings, surprise appearances, and DJ sets on the Rooftop Terrace of Spring Studios in Tribeca, supported by Chase Sapphire and powered by On Location.

See who was there on the day, below!

Images: Getty

