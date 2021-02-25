Eternal Summer! Poupette St Barth’s New Miami Boutique Is Just In Time For Sunny Season

No matter what your native language is or where you call home, Poupette St Barth is the first word in gypset-style luxury resort fashion, inspired by the chicest locations around the globe. And the latest place the brand is calling home? The ‘Magic City’ of Miami—adding to their existing physical locations in Cannes, the Hamptons, and beyond. The Daily caught up with the busy team to hear what drew them to their new address, to hear what’s in store for 2021, and to get a sneak peek at the Spring Summer campaign.

What made you choose Miami as the next location? What kind of shopper are you hoping to attract?

Poupette St Barth is made for fun in the sun, and what better place to have a store all year but sunny Florida where the sun always shines and the weather is warm! Miami, specifically, is an international hub, so it made the most sense as our next retail take over in the U.S. market. We are hoping to expand brand awareness through this historically monumental location. The Miami Design District is known for its distinct high-end luxury brands but also its art, culture, and style. The visitors there show up to shop dressed to impress and the clients themselves are a work of art. At Poupette St Barth, we are known for our exclusive prints and 100% handmade garments. Just like the Design District itself, we are unique and our products are designed with international style in mind.

What about Miami and its peoples’ attitude to style do you love?

Miami’s attitude is confident, bold, and unafraid of color! What better place to share Poupette St Barth with the world other than the center of art and style itself. Poupette St Barth’s style is similar in that we design our products with the wearer’s confidence in mind. We are all about flowing and soft fabrics, complimentary silhouettes for all body types, and beautiful colors designed to make the wearer feel confident, carefree, and gorgeous.

With the pandemic and its many restrictions lingering, what challenges have you faced while opening the doors to another location?

The Miami Design District has been great in ensuring its guests are masked and that hand sanitizer is located all throughout the district. They’ve also even been so kind as to offer some fun, colorful masks to guests. At Poupette St Barth, we require our guests to wear face masks within the shop, to adhere to social distancing, and we offer hand sanitizer. We always have disposable masks on hand too, if needed, and we are steaming all products after they are tried on. We are also giving away a gift of a free Poupette St Barth Face Mask with our exclusive prints with every purchase while supplies last. Private appointments, curb-side pick-up, and shipping are also available by request.

How is the team building a community while the pandemic continues?

Now, more than ever, social media and digital communication is the safest way to stay connected. We are partnering with great magazines and marketing companies to ensure we are reaching out to our clients and spreading the word of our exciting opening in Miami. We also have our website and Instagram to stay in touch and share inspiration. This winter, we just launched our very own Poupette St Barth app, which is available in the App Store. It’s a fun and interactive experience that helps clients to connect with us, get inspired, and shop directly from within the app. Inside the boutique, we are offering clients their preferred mode of digital shopping. Whether it be via FaceTime, text messaging, Zoom, Skype, or WhatsApp: we are available to meet virtually and share the beautiful collections at the client’s leisure and comfort level.

The brand has become a go-to for most-coveted online fashion retailers. Why is physical retail still so important?

As the world evolves into a more digital era, retail is still so very important, as it’s still the only place that clients can come and be immersed in the culture of the brand by engaging with all of their senses. When stepping foot into any of our boutiques, you will simultaneously notice the sound of the sweet French music playing, the bright colorful fabrics that flow instinctively into one another, and the smell of a being on a warm beach on the island of St. Barth. Take a step deeper into the boutique and you can touch the soft fabrics—one of them being the soft and gentle viscose that we are known uniquely for. The boutique is still the only place you can meet with a Poupette St Barth expert, ask her about the story of the brand, about the designer Poupette Giraud, and hear about the detail behind the process. It’s also the only place you can truly fall in love with the experience of shopping, trying dresses on, and having the assistance of an expert to guide you through what silhouettes and colors work best for you and all of your friends!

How does the idea of travel and an international sense of style influence the brand?

The designer, Monique “Poupette” Giraud, is a free-spirited globetrotter from Cannes, France, who has infused her global travels into the DNA of the Poupette St Barth brand. Amongst ensuring confidence and beauty, travel and international style are at the root of the brand’s core values. As an international brand with prints and fabrics designed between Bali and Paris, and with our boutiques in the French Riviera, St. Barth, Miami, and the Hamptons, the spirit of worldly style is always at the heart. We offer a wide variety of styles for all types of women that are light-weight and easy to pack and travel with. Whether on the beach Out East or walking along the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Poupette St Barth is always in style.

If you had to define Poupette St Barth in just a few words, what would they be?

Easy, elegant, confident, and beautiful!

What’s next for Poupette St Barth?

We have our sights set on expanding retail in the U.S. and throughout the globe, growing our brand awareness by connecting with more women via our website, Instagram, and our app. We’re also continuing our expansion of hundreds of wholesale accounts worldwide!

