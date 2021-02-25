Five Made In Italy Women’s Occasionwear Brands To Dream About

Welcome to your new obsession: the Italy Pavilion on Coterie’s digital trade show site. Until March 16, the platform has a designated area for discovering the best of Made in Italy fashion. Join us as we explore the offering and uncover everything you need to know. Next up up, your primer to the luxe, lust-have couture and occasionwear brands.

Marc Point

The ethos of Marc Point is a deeply Italian, poetic style of dress that transcends both trends and time. Put another way? Avant-garde meets romantic, and always unique. We’ll have one of everything please!

She’s So

More than fifty years of pride, research, and craftsmanship makes up the DNA of She’s So. Season after season, customers return for impeccable couture-standard knitwear, and it looks like we’ll be right in line behind them.

Gretel Z

Young designer Gretel Zanotti is one to watch. Her namesake brand, which she began at just 20-years-old, brings together elegant and sensual silhouettes with heart-achingly beautiful fabrics, embellishments, and detailing. Should a red carpet opportunity ever present itself…we know who we’ll be wearing!

TESEI

For as long as we can remember, we’ve looked to Italy for the type of artisan-quality knitwear that sparks joy season after season. Over the last half century, TESEI has perfected its offering, which combines the elegance of eveningwear with the wearability and comfort of organic textures.

Artico

Ready for the most stylish winter ever? You bet! Leave it to our fashionable friends across the Atlantic to deliver on the chic outerwear front. Since 1979, Artico has created customizable luxury coverups in swoon-worthy fabrics such as cashmere, angora, shearling, and suede. We’re itching to book a skiing getaway just looking at them!

