Peek Inside Huda Kattan’s INSANE Closet

by Freya Drohan
Huda Kattan (Courtesy)

Beauty mogul and mega influencer Huda Kattan has flung open the doors to her enviable closet. The Huda Beauty founder granted The Luxury Closet an AAA pass, showcasing her extraordinary collection of designers duds.

As part of her teaming up with the Dubai-based luxury resale site, Kattan’s archive of pre-loved clothing and accessories is also ready to be shopped. The assortment includes everything from Gucci, Fendi, Balmain, and Versace to Self-Portrait and Norma Kamali; all approved by the influential internet personality.

In the video below, Kattan describes her “funky, edgy” style and gives a peek at off-the-runway Prada, collector’s item Louis Vuitton, and more. Click play below to see more!

