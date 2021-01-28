Oscar Barragan Sheds Light on the Challenges and Rewards of Entrepreneurship

“It started as a hobby and as it grew, the time and effort I put in grew alongside it.”

“As cliché as it sounds build something that you are passionate about and the money will come. There is no secret formula to success; you have to work for it. It took me a lot of time to realize what I was truly passionate about and I took many other paths before I came across social media marketing. It started as a hobby and as it grew, the time and effort I put in grew alongside it,” Oscar remarked.

Social media management and digital marketing entrepreneur, Oscar Barragan was born and raised in the city of Montery, California. He always had an entrepreneurial mindset which helped him make valuable connections and meet people he would not have met otherwise.

Around five years ago he started with his entrepreneurial journey which allowed him to create and experiment with various content strategies. Oscar started understanding the true potential of social media. “I determined the best way to generate revenue off Facebook and expanded my approach across multiple platforms over the years,” Oscar stated.

Oscar Barragan’s collaboration with Loudley Media Agency and co-founder Steve Morales has been one of his key accomplishments in the world of social media. His hard work and consistency garnered over 100+ Million impressions for clients and revenues over tunes of $3.5 Million leveraging Facebook Marketing. Oscar’s knowledge and expertise of Social Media has led Loudley Media Agency to new heights and acquire clients from all industries.

When asked about his secret to success, he said, “In my experience trying to “get rich quick” or looking for an easy way to make money is exactly the opposite of what a true entrepreneur would do. It takes hard work and a lot of hours to become successful. Even with all of that you can still fail. What’s important is that you continue to learn from your mistakes and work harder and smarter the next time around. 97% of the people who quit too soon are employed by the 3% who didn’t, by Jordan Belfort, is one of my favorite quotes and has become one of my guiding principles over the years.”

Today, Oscar gives back to his hometown, working with small to mid-sized businesses in an effort to help them improve their social media marketing skills. Oscar is also planning to open his very own digital marketing firm and hopes to pass on his knowledge of social media to others who can learn from him.

Presented by: DN News Desk