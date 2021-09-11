NYFW Events Diary: UGG Stays Out Late With Susanne Bartsch, MAC Celebrates Saweetie, And Parties Hosted By FWRD, Saks, Roger Vivier, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing—the NYFW edition!

Thursday, September 9

Saks parties with Paris

Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Golden Globe and actress Sarah Paulson hosted a star-studded party at L’Avenue at Saks to celebrate New York Fashion Week and the launch of the retailer’s Fall campaign. Guests enjoyed a DJ set by Paris Hilton, as well as a live performance by Kim Petras. Adding to the atmosphere were a five-foot-tall champagne tower, Saks-branded mini burgers, and 110 disco balls throughout the space. Ok! Guests included Kumail Nanjiani, Alan Cumming, Charli XCX, James Harden, G-Eazy, Nicky Hilton, Amelia Hamlin, Dominique Jackson, Tommy Dorfman, Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, Maye Musk, Tyler Cameron, Nina Agdal, Shaun Ross, Leyna Bloom, Luna Blaise, Jasmine Sanders, Aly & AJ, Bretman Rock, Quincy Brown Jr., Kerwin Frost, EJ Johnson, Ezra J. William, Tina Craig, Tina Leung, Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Fernando Garcia, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Amanda Lepore, Fern Mallis, Roopal Patel, and more.

Iris Apfel turns 100!

New York Fashion Week regulars gathered, fittingly, on the 100th floor of Manhattan skyscraper, Central Park Tower, for the centennial celebration of Iris Apfel. The iconic figure’s 100th birthday bash, which coincided with the announcement of the new Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration, drew a crowd including Katie Holmes, Barbie Ferreira, Halle Bailey, Aaron Rose Philip, and Michael Feinstein.

Roger Vivier cocktail party

Happy Fashion Week, Upper East Siders. Elegant guests slipped into their finest satin pumps and crystal mules to attend a chic cocktail party at Roger Vivier’s Madison Avenue maison. Those in attendance, including Danielle Bernstein, Jenny Cipoletti, Christina Grasso, Elizabeth Kurpis, Lili Buffet, and Nicole Williams, also enjoyed a Gossip Girl-themed Q&A with Eric Daman and Savannah Smith, moderated by Fashionista.com editor in chief (slash ‘Gossip Girl historian,’ if you will) Tyler McCall.

Friday, September 10

MAC announces its newest face: Saweetie

John Demsey and MAC Cosmetics took over the Boom Boom Room downtown to celebrate campaign star Saweetie. Mwah! Guests in attendance at the Friday night bash included Ashley Benson, Harris Reed, Leomie Anderson, Lori Harvey, Laura Love, Madison Bailey, Law Roach, Paul Wesley, Alton Mason, Shaun Ross. Wolftyla, RJ King, Alexis Ren, Luke Gilford, Ellen Von Unwerth, Olivia Ponton, Maye Musk, Zara Rahim, Nellie Partow, Noor Tagouri, and Drew Elliott, amongst others.

UGG and Susanne Bartsch team up for cabaret-style show

To celebrate UGG’s upcoming Fall Winter ’21 FEEL___ campaign, the Southern California-based global lifestyle brand enlisted legendary nightlife star and fashion muse Susanne Bartsch for a shindig to remember. Attendees at the late night Sony Hall event included Tommy Dorfman, Luna Blaise, Lachlan Watson, Benito Skinner, Vic Mensa, Duckie Thot, Parris Goebel, Debby Ryan, Aly & AJ Michalka, and Dorinda Medley of the Real Housewives of New York.

