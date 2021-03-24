After a year hiatus, The Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show is back! The beloved event will return with updated health and safety protocol on April 9 and 10—much to the delight of the fashion historians, collectors, and aficionados who religiously frequent the show to discover, peruse, and purchase pieces from the last 100 years.

Over 40 (instead of 80) of the country’s top vendors and dealers will set up shop at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 West 18th Street for the indoor shopping experience. Naturally, there is a reduced capacity this year, as well as a wider, open floor plan, additional space between booths, ramped up cleaning, and no food or beverages permitted inside. Masks and temperature checks are also mandatory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow)

According to a media release, the event is welcoming back many of its regular vendors: BUIS NY, Icon Style, Eveliina Vintage, Omnia Vintage, 22 Print Studio, Recursive, Indigo Style Vintage, Malena’s Vintage Boutique, Incogneeto, Mint Market, and Vintage Black Label. New this time around are STB Vintage, Upper East Vintage, Vintage Treasure Snack, and The Green Giraffe. People following along at home will also be able to shop virtually, via @thevintageshow on Instagram, too.

Timed tickets are available to purchase in advance for $10 online now, or you can gain entry for $15 on the day. (Although from experience, expect long lines brimming with the kind of bird of paradise octogenarians that Bill Cunningham put on the map!)

