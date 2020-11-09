Leatherology Launches Gift Joy Campaign

Leatherology co-founders (and siblings) Rae and David Liu are building upon the major response to their COVID-inspired campaign earlier this year with a new initiative for the holidays. People wrote into Leatherology revealing who they’d like to “share joy” with and why in the form a Leatherology gift. They found that over 80% of the letters were from people who wanted to send a present to an essential worker, friends who lost their jobs, or those who have lost someone to COVID.

The brand has now teamed up with Lady Gang, influencer Lee Litumbe of Spirited Pursuit, blogger couple Matt and Beau from Probably This; and the sibling founders of Tankproof, Thurman and Torrence Thomas, to curate gifts sets for the holiday season. Leatherology will donate 50% of the net proceeds for each gift set to charitable organizations, chosen by their joy ambassadors. Charities benefiting will be A New Way of Life Reentry, an organization that helps women break the cycle of entrapment in the criminal justice system, as their charitable beneficiary, o H.O.M.E. Inc, an organization founded to help Single Mothers who are working and/or going to school, survive the ”tough times” and persevere towards success in life, Feed The Second Line Nola, an organization that has been helping sustain New Orleans’ vital restaurants and community members during COVID-19, and Tankproof, an organization that teaches children from faith-based organizations, youth-focused non-profits, and their own online registration how to swim to give them a broad understanding of water safety and precautionary measures.

The sets include gifts for the Bold Lady, Future Traveler, the Self Starter, and the Organized On-the Goer. Check out the full sets HERE.

